Cereal Production in the US Industry Market Research Report from IBISWorld has Been Updated

Though rising disposable incomes will give consumers more flexibility to buy other breakfast items, product innovation and attention to consumer trends will keep demand for cereal buoyant. For these reasons, industry research firm IBISWorld has updated a report on the Cereal Production industry in its growing industry report collection.

Conflicting trends over the past five years kept the Cereal Production industry somewhat stagnant. As consumers' budgets tightened during the recession, many turned to cereal as an inexpensive breakfast option. According to IBISWorld industry analyst Olivia Tang, “These households typically opted for the cheaper varieties at the expense of major players' branded cereals.” In 2010 and 2011, however, revenue declined as consumers used their rising disposable income to indulge in luxuries they had postponed during the downturn, like eating at restaurants. Also, as people returned to work, they had less time to prepare breakfast, instead buying food at cafes or coffee shops, hurting cereal demand. Fortunately for the industry, though, households evened out their spending in 2012 to include cereals, namely branded products and more expensive healthy cereals. This trend is expected to lift revenue 0.5% in 2013. Consequently, revenue is expected to fall only 0.2% per year on average to $11.7 billion in the five years to 2013.

Meanwhile, profit has been volatile over the five-year period due to fluctuations in commodity prices. For example, the price of wheat soared 41.4% in 2011 due to a Russian export ban in 2010. Other major industry inputs, including barley, sugar and corn, experienced similar price jumps due to supply shocks. With most companies unable to fully pass on these cost hikes to price-conscious consumers, the Cereal Production industry's average profit margin is expected to contract slightly in the five years to 2013. “Because the industry has a high level of concentration, with large companies like General Mills and Kellogg's dominating the market, smaller firms were often unable to engage in price-based competition with these larger stores and still maintain profitability,” says Tang. As such, many of these stores were forced to exit the industry, causing the number of cereal production companies to decline at an annualized rate of 0.6% to 34 during the five years to 2013.

During the next five years, recovering disposable income will encourage consumers to purchase more high-end cereal, which is often marketed as a healthier option. In addition, more Americans will likely purchase breakfast bars as an on-the-go meal. Consequently, revenue is expected to grow slowly but steadily over the period. Still, growth will be limited by rising competition from substitutes, like yogurt parfaits bought from coffee shops. Consumers are expected to eat out for breakfast more frequently as higher employment levels tighten schedules, tempering demand for industry products. Input prices will also continue to pressure profit, but will rise at slower rates than they did in the past five years, allowing margins to stabilize. For more information, visit IBISWorld's Cereal Production in the US industry report page.

