John Romano of Fort Lauderdale Has Listed FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com For Sale

Internet entrepreneur John Romano of Fort Lauderdale has announced that he will be selling FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com website design and script and will adapt it to any location requested.

FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com is a complete vacation rental directory that allows vacation property owners to easily list their vacation homes and condos on the Internet for rent. For a small yearly fee, an owner/manager can add a property description, photo gallery, availability calendar, map, rates, etc. Travelers search the site and contact property owners directly to inquire and book a vacation rental property. The website saves both the property owners and the travelers from any broker fees.

Website (including a powerful CMS/admin panel that is easy for non-programmers to manage), domain, databases (properties and property owner contacts).

Everything that can be seen on see on the FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com website, including content, design, images, logo, etc.

Databases: locations, property listings, property owner contacts, traveler contacts.

The FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com website uses PHP language, and is integrated with an authorize.net payment gateway.

“FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com is one of the easiest ecommerce sites you can operate as far as managing the site,” Romano says. “It is all virtual, and the technology does all the work for you; you don't need to talk to owners, managers or travelers, and you rarely receive questions from them as everything is very user friendly.

“All you really need to do is approve new listings by simply clicking a button from the admin control panel.”

Romano says the site was structured to approve new listings manually, in order to reduce any opportunities for fraud.

“I think the web site has a perfect set-up for someone who wants to have a vacation rental website for their favorite city - all that would need to be done is change web address, logo and insert some local properties, and I can do all that for the buyer,” Romano says. “The site's true value is the technology; there are probably hundreds of hours invested in launching, optimizing and perfecting this custom coded vacation rental script and design.”

Romano says the purchase of FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com is mainly a technology buy, as it can be transformed and adapted easily and inexpensively to a different location. Since the site is established, tested and successful, buyers can bypass costly and time consuming design, creation and establishment period that can take a year or more for a comprehensive vacation rental site like this one.

“I think FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com will suit an astute investor who has an understanding of the opportunities and investment income here," says Romano. "We've built a fantastic website, perfected the search engine optimization and user coding. It could not be more ready to go for someone that wants to start a vacation rental portal for their favorite city."

For more information on the FtLauderdaleVacationRentals.com website, contact John Romano at http://www.johnromano.com/contacts/, or call 954-357-3669.

