Divorce Marketing Group Awards $6,000 in Prizes to The Lilac Tree

The Lilac Tree wins Divorce Marketing Group's Charity Funding Challenge to further its good work in the divorce community in Illinois.

Divorce Marketing Group, a leading full-service marketing and advertising agency for divorce professionals and publisher of Family Lawyer Magazine and Divorce Magazine, proudly announced today that it has awarded $6,000 in prizes to the winner of its Charity Funding Challenge, The Lilac Tree.

About the Charity Funding Challenge

The Charity Fundraising Challenge was launched in May, 2012 by Divorce Marketing Group to cast a spotlight on non-profit organizations that are working with family lawyers and other professionals to make a difference in the lives of families in their communities.

Non-Profit Organizations Nominated in the Challenge

Visitors to familylawyermagazine.com were asked to vote for one of five non-profit organizations that provide family services in the U.S. and Canada that had been nominated by a family lawyer. After the polls closed and the votes were added up, Evanston, Illinois-based The Lilac Tree won the race against a handful of other worthy organizations that included: the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Foundation (Illinois); The Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law (California); Jewish Family and Child Services (Canada); and Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center (California), respectively.

The Lilac Tree was nominated by one of its board members, Jay Frank who is a senior matrimonial attorney at the Chicago-based law firm of Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa. The Lilac Tree was awarded $1,000 in cash and $5,000 in marketing and advertising services from Divorce Marketing Group.

Empower Family Lawyers who Make a Difference

“We launched Family Lawyer Magazine last year with the goal of advancing family lawyers' professional and personal excellence. We know that many family lawyers give back to their communities,” commented Dan Couvrette, CEO of Divorce Marketing Group and publisher of Divorce Magazine and Family Lawyer Magazine. “To support their generous efforts, we created this Charity Funding Challenge to increase awareness and empower them to help as many people as possible. We congratulate The Lilac Tree, and the other great organizations that were nominated. We also thank everyone who voted, and for making our Charity Funding Challenge a success!”

The Lilac Tree

“The Lilac Tree is the only non-profit organization in Illinois serving women before, during and after divorce,” commented Lorraine Murphy, Executive Director. “For over 22 years, we have provided women with education, support and access to resources (such as our registry of divorce professionals) as they go through the divorce process and onto independent lives. We are excited and grateful to receive this generous award, and thank Divorce Marketing Group and everyone who voted for us. A special thank you to Jay Frank for nominating us. We can assure them that this prize will be put to very good use!” For more information or to get involved with this great organization, please visit http://www.thelilactree.org or call (847) 328.0313.

About Divorce Marketing Group

Divorce Marketing Group is the only marketing agency dedicated to helping family lawyers and divorce professionals grow their practices. We understand the divorce market better than any other agency and can help divorce professionals effectively reach divorcing people with the best message possible. We own and publish Divorce Magazine and Family Lawyer Magazine. Launched in 1996, Divorce Magazine is North America's only magazine devoted entirely to divorce. Launched in 2012, Family Lawyer Magazine assists family lawyers excel in their practice and live a balanced life.

For more information, please visit http://www.FamilyLawyerMagazine.com, http://www.DivorceMagazine.com and http://www.DivorceMarketingGroup.com, or contact our CEO and Publisher Dan Couvrette at (866) 803-6667 ext. 124 or email him at DanC (at) divorcemarketinggroup (dot) com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdivorcemarketinggroup/charityfundingchallenge/prweb10360258.htm