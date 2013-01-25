Greyfinn Launch 'Dialogue' an Advanced Prospect Identification And Engagement Solution

B2B digital service provider GreyFinn announce the release and launch of the Dialogue product into the UK. Utilising a sophisticated goals engine and real-time behavioural analytics, Dialogue is designed to enable all businesses to maximise their opportunities online. It allows easy and efficient visitor segmentation and filtering, prospect identification and the ability to seamlessly engage in a timely and personalised manner with website visitors improving efficiency, conversion and customer experience.

On average less than 3% of website visitors make an enquiry or purchase it is important for businesses to be able identify and focus resources on their prospects.

Dialogue provides an automated real-time process to identify, engage and convert prospects into customers seamlessly online.

Dialogue collects many data points from website visitors as they arrive and move around a site, not just from the current visit but also any previous visits. This builds up a personalised view of each visitor to the site as an individual, this data can be augmented with a vast array of relevant additional data sets: e.g. address, credit rating, and social media profiles. These behavioural analytics tools provide a deep insight into website visitors.

A scenario based rules engine is used to identify and segment which visitors match the profile of a potential or existing customer. This dynamic process can reflect any number of unique or linked scenarios; for example products with a high stock level, sales team or contact centre availability, existing customer requiring support or simply a geographic / demographic match.

Once a potential customer has been detected, the relevant contacts within the organisation are alerted and the customer engagement phase can be implemented.

Customer interaction is flexible and can be via contact centre or by alerting specific sales people or teams per prospect segment. Visitor intervention can take a variety of forms; this could be a specific question set, a request for further information or a direct approach. There are engagement components within Dialogue or the facility to integrate with existing providers which provides valuable potential customers with a personalised, timely, and relevant website experience.

Dialogue can be integrated into existing CRM and Contact Management systems and processes, with visitor data output to enable focussed re-targeting.

Neil Packham, Chief Operating Officer of GreyFinn said, “Companies are increasingly looking for behavioural analytics, multi channel engagement, customer insight and ways to personalise their visitor experiences and interventions. With Dialogue we are able to offer a single integrated solution.”

Dialogue is suitable for use in all B2B and B2C environments. Already available in Finland, customers have implemented Dialogue as a key element of their web presence and customer engagement process across a range of industries including; retail, ecommerce, financial services, travel, automotive, legal services, energy, technology and TV/media.

About GreyFinn

GreyFinn are a UK based technology company offering a cloud-based multi-channel platform that promotes and manages interaction between web visitors and businesses. Powered by a rules / goals engine and real-time behavioural analytics it enables organisations to automatically analyse, segment and target prospects. The resulting highly personalised visitor intervention facilitates the delivery of sales or support to prospects and existing customers in an optimised form (based on availability, skills and other criteria). This visitor engagement can utilise multiple different channels e.g. web, email, chat, voice, SMS etc.

For more information, please visit http://www.greyfinn.co.uk.

Contacts

Neil Packham

GreyFinn Ltd

0207 886 0825

neil@greyfinn.co.uk

Simond ffiske

GreyFinn Ltd

0207 886 0825

simond@greyfinn.co.uk

SOURCE GreyFinn Ltd

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebgreyfinn/dialogue/prweb10357665.htm