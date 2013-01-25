Menegolli – From Marble to Wine

Vinitaly International in New York (28.1. ThreeSixty) and Miami (30.1. Miami Beach Resort and Spa) is featuring a rich program for wine professionals, including educational Master Classes, business seminars, wine bars with interactive IPad tastings, Wine Market Council Presentations and more than 160 represented wineries to feature the latest fine Italian wine trends together with Slow Wine.

Vinitaly International in New York (28.1. ThreeSixty) and Miami (30.1. Miami Beach Resort and Spa) is featuring a rich program for wine professionals, including educational Master Classes, business seminars, wine bars with interactive IPad tastings, Wine Market Council Presentations and more than 160 represented wineries to feature the latest fine Italian wine trends together with Slow Wine. The program also focuses on newcomers to the US market, thus Italian wineries that are venturing to create new alliances with potential US distributors and importers. Wineries such as Azienda Amastuola,Tenuta Il Biancospino, Ca' di Rajo, Cantina Sant'Isidoro, Sorrento Nature S.r.l., Valentina Cubi, Abrigo Giovanni (Yes! Grapes Consorzio Export), La Travaglina (Yes! Grapes Consorzio Export) and Cantina Menegolli are all interested in expanding their business to new customers in one of the most important markets for Italian Wines.

Some 28% of all wine imported to the United States in 2011 (+15,1%) came from Italy representing $1.5 billion in value or 31 million cases (2,85 Mhl) in volume.

One of the Italian newcomers is the family winery Menegolli, which is however no stranger to the US market, since their core business stems from the international marble and granite trade, including North America. Yet, only since last year, tenuta Menegolli is enterprising outside Italy to expand and find new customers for the fine wine produced in the 'Valley of the Gods' of Valpantena (North-East of Verona).

The winery project that has been in the making since 20 years, now cultivates several hectares with different grapes varieties including Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara, and Croatina, Oseleta, to produce thought-after wines such as Valpolicella-Valpantena. The production is currently at around 40.000 litres or 54.000 bottles per year, with new improvements every year. In fact, the winery itself saw large-scale restructuring of the building complexes an addition of a new two-floor cellar at 11 meters depth, in true Roman style, with an area of 3,000 square meters each. A highlight of the winery visit is one of the world's largest wine barrels, with a capacity of 400 hl., entirely built with different types of fine woods from around the world.

Members of the wine trade and press can meet the winemakers of Menegolli as well as the other “newcomer” wineries in New York City (28.1) and Miami (30.1) by registering here: http://www.vinitalytour.com/formusa2013_eng.php

For the complete program and other activities please visit: http://www.vinitalytour.com and for Master Class registration please send an email to staff(at)vinitalytour(dot)com

About:

Veronafiere is the leading organizer of trade shows in Italy including Vinitaly (http://www.vinitaly.com), the largest wine event in the world. In 2012, over 4200 exhibitors showcased their wines to 140,000+ visitors (35% from outside of Italy representing over 120 countries). The 47th Edition of Vinitaly will take place on 7th-10th April 2013 in Verona, Italy with its premier event OperaWine - Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers being held in collaboration with Wine Spectator on April 6th in the heat of Verona. http://www.operawine.it Veronafiere created the Vinitaly International http://www.vinitalytour.com in 1998 to develop a global platform for the promotion of companies in the Italian wine and food sectors.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357554.htm