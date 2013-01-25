UK Immigration Barristers Review: What does the future hold for UK Immigration? A Case Study

As Britain braces itself for a wave of Romanian and Bulgarian Immigrants arriving in 2014, UK Immigration Barristers has produced an in-depth review into what the future holds for UK Immigration, resulting in the production of a case study tracking UK Immigration's recent history.

UK Immigration Barristers states: “As a political creation, the concept of UK Immigration was established in 1922, this is when figures began to be ‘officially' recorded to monitor the arrival of overseas nationals into Britain.”

Much has changed since those early years. Back in the early 20th century immigrants arriving in the UK were limited in number. Fast forward to the decade between 1991-2001 and a census review found that around 50% of Britain's population increase was as a result of foreign born immigrants settling in the UK. 4.9 million of that 50% were born abroad.

Moving along the timeline to 2009, approximately 567,000 immigrants passed through Britain's borders with the intention of establishing a life in the UK.

Since 1922, only one period of time has seen immigration to the UK halted completely and that was during World War II. The Post-War period marked a significant period for immigration to the UK as immigrant numbers boomed.

In particular there was a substantial increase of Polish immigrants arriving in Britain. Polish nationals had identified Britain as their ‘saviour' in terms of standing up to Germany in the war and many Polish nationals wanted to be part of the British way of life.

As time progressed the outlook of immigration to the UK altered dramatically. Critics of the current UK Immigration system would argue that Britain is a ‘soft touch' and UK Immigration numbers have reached critical scales. Supporters of UK Immigration highlight the benefits that immigrants bring such as, diverse culture, vocational skills and reducing the average age of Britain's aging population.

A UK Immigration Barristers statement said: “At present the future of UK Immigration is uncertain as no-one can anticipate the number of Romanian and Bulgarian immigrants expected to arrive in the UK in 2014. Also the monitoring of immigrants arriving in the UK is a long way off producing figures that are even remotely accurate.”

At present the legacy being left by the topic of UK Immigration is a legacy that involves political squabbling, divided public opinion, scandal involving UK Immigration authorities and what people perceive as failure after failure when it comes to reducing UK Immigration numbers.

The review carried out by UK Immigration Barristers led to a case study evaluating Government efforts to bring UK Immigration ‘under control'. If recent history is anything to go by, the future of UK Immigration can only be described as bleak.

The facts:

UK Immigration really began to hit the headlines again in 2011 when the then UK Immigration Border Agency Chief, Brody Clark, was unceremoniously relieved of his duties following allegations that he had relaxed Passport Controls at the request of Home Secretary, Theresa May. Theresa May subsequently denied all knowledge of such a request, leaving Clarke hung out to dry.

More recently it emerged that UK Immigration had a backlog of 147,000 UK Asylum cases, uncovered by the Chief Inspector of Immigration, John Vine.

Combine these facts with a number of strikes by UK Immigration staff, lengthy immigration queues at Britain's borders, especially at Heathrow, whereby passengers were made to wait up to three hours to pass through border checks and UK Immigration presents itself as an unreliable service.

Recent press publicity has honed in on Government attempts to reduce UK Immigration numbers by imposing tighter restrictions on UK Visa routes and clamping down on educational institutions that sponsor overseas students.

Upon completion of the case study, the UK Immigration Barristers review concluded that the future of UK Immigration is unstable. The reputation of the UK has been severely impacted by the way the Government has approached the handling of UK Immigration.

Collective world opinion is that Britain is ‘unwelcoming' and this is a statement often associated with overseas students. But not only them, UK based business and education leaders have also ridiculed UK Immigration policy saying that the current approach will severely affect the UK economy costing the country millions if not billions of pounds.

