Waseem Saddique Provides Top Tips for Avoiding Common Online Video Marketing Mistakes, Part 2

With more businesses utilising online video marketing as part of their marketing strategies more than ever before, Waseem Saddique Marketing Services provides some essential tips for avoiding common online video marketing mistakes.

Following on from a recent release published by Waseem Saddique Marketing Services, this second instalment of top tips for avoiding common online video marketing mistakes offers further insight into those things that businesses should avoid when launching an online marketing video campaign.

Waseem Saddique comments: “Online video marketing represents a substantial opportunity for businesses to reach a mass audience in a unique and innovative way. As video production can be quite costly, businesses can scarcely afford to get it wrong.”

Some common online video marketing mistakes to avoid:

One of the most frequent mistakes that occur in online marketing videos is information overload. Viewers are only capable of absorbing information in digestible snippets. Therefore, it is important to identify an engaging topic and stick to it.

Giving too much information

One of the fundamental factors leading to boredom is a video that jumps between several different subjects, offering no particular focus, leaving the viewer confused and perplexed as to what the video is about. Furthermore, a video that becomes too technically informative leads viewers to switch off and navigate away.

How to avoid going into information overload – Brainstorm ideas and stick to the essential points that will form the foundation of an online marketing video. Include information that will entice the interest of a viewer, not you personally.

A common misconception is that businesses feel that the measure of online video marketing success is based on a video going viral. Whilst it's a great achievement to see a video go viral, the question one has to ask is does it make sense from a commercial perspective?

Too much emphasis on ‘going viral'

It's all well and good having a video that achieves 1 million hits, but if it only generates £1,000 of revenue does that represent a success? On the other hand if a video only results in 10,000 views, but generates £50,000 worth of revenue, which would a business director be happier with?

How to avoid making viral too contagious – Don't be blinded by the glamour of going viral. First things first, a business video needs to appeal to your target audience, viral exposure is a bonus.

YouTube is arguably the largest social media site for video sharing. The problem this creates for many businesses is that they fail to recognise that there are plenty of other video sharing sites available also. Only using YouTube means that a business will restrict its reach when it comes to online video marketing.

Thinking that YouTube is the only option

How to avoid becoming YouTube dependent – Simply explore other video sharing sites besides YouTube, such as Viddler or Vimeo, which rank in the top 5 video sharing websites.

It's not always the case that an online marketing video is as straightforward as promoting a product or service. In some circumstances a video can focus on a particular aspect. When focusing on one particular concept it's vital to make the concept as clear as possible to avoid creating unnecessary confusion.

Creating confusion

Waseem Saddique states: “The most successful online advertisements have stuck to a central principle, offering a simple concept for viewers to focus on, which has led to a video not only going viral, but generating impressive business revenues.

How to avoid creating confusion – Employ the services of a marketing agency and instruct them to come up with a creative concept that best illustrates the business. If finance is an issue, just be sure to make your concept clear and relational to the business brand.

Cheap and cheerful may save a business money, but in turn a cheap video production could also be deemed a waste of money. Cutting corners is noticeable when it comes to video and poor quality video production represents a lack of professionalism.

Short cuts in production

First impressions count and whilst there is no need to go overboard and become overly flamboyant with a video, the content you present on screen needs to be of a standard that represents quality to your audience.

The quality of a video production will influence audience perception in regard to a brand. It's therefore imperative to invest the essential time and money into a video production as the end result will be much more impressive.

How to produce a quality video – A professional job requires a professional in the field, so serious consideration must be given to hiring a video production expert.

