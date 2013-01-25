Kings Court Chambers Review Discovers Immigrants are Britain's most Hopeful Citizens

A Kings Court Chambers Review of a poll conducted by leading research institute Ipsos Mori, has led to the discovery that Immigrants arriving in the UK are far more positive about the state of Britain than British citizens born in the UK. Kings Court Chambers examines the reasons behind immigrant positivity concerning the state of British society.

When carrying out a review of the poll carried out by Ipsos Mori, Kings Court Chambers, an Immigration law firm, found that it is primarily immigrants who have arrived in Britain that are far more positive about what the future holds for Britain.

The survey provides an insight into people's perception of UK Immigration covering the frequently asked question of whether immigration has had a positive or negative effect on the British way of life.

The Kings Court Chambers review found that the most positive impacts of UK immigration have been in the catering and restaurant sectors of the British economy, with 68% of those surveyed saying immigration had benefited these industries. This was closely followed by 48% of poll participants saying that immigration has had a positive impact on entrepreneurial and business start-up ventures.

In terms of the negative impact of immigration on the UK 69% of participants said the impact on housing availability has been negative, closely followed by 66% of those surveyed saying that UK Immigration has had a detrimental impact on the availability of jobs.

In investigating overall optimism concerning Britain's future outlook, the review discovered that it's in fact immigrants from abroad, rather than British citizens, who harbour more hope that the state of Britain will improve, despite a turbulent time over recent years which has seen Britain enter economic recession, suffer rioting and subjection to terrorist attacks.

A statement from Kings Court Chambers said: “It should not come as that much of a surprise that our review identifies that immigrants see a brighter future for Britain. After all, compared to many of the situations that a number of immigrants have fled in their homelands, Britain offers stability and a place to call home with many freedoms that people will not have experienced in their country of origin.”

