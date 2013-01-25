Luggage Superstore announces the New S'cure DLX

A deluxe version of Samsonite's S'cure is now on Luggage Superstore's online luggage store.

With over 45 years, Samsonite still remains the market leader in polypropylene luggage. Now here comes the S'Cure DLX which is a deluxe version of the polypropylene collection the S'Cure. The S'Cure range is the lightest polypropylene (hardside) suitcase. The Flowlite (trademark) allows Samsonite to produce thinner sheets that construct the frame of the case and yet it keeps its strength.

Samsonite has now taken the S'Cure range and upgraded it with classy colours and external details with a chrome finishing effect. The internal section has a removable wet pocket and removable zipped laundry bag. To help organise items, there is the fully lined divider in the top side of the case. The bottom side of the case has lowered cross ribbons with 2 large side pockets to put all the extra bits and bobs. The Deluxe version that Samsonite has brought out comes in some classic colours of Brick red, Graphite, Midnight Blue and Greige.

As airlines increase their restrictions for cabin and check-in luggage , the S'cure provides a solution of being extremely light allowing the passenger to fit more in the case before it reaches the restrictive weight. To have a look at how the Flowlite is used in the manufacturing of the S'cure range , click on this link https://www.youtube.com/luggagesuperstore

