Christmas Comes Early For Daily Deals Websites

New data released today by daily deal search engine Deal Zippy identifies emerging trend in online Christmas shopping behavior in the 4th quarter of 2012.

Christmas may be the highlight of the year for most online retailers, with “Black Friday” marking the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping rush, but new data on the daily deals business released by Deal Zippy shows that it's the run up to Christmas that really counts on deal sites.

The data, aggregated from 29 different UK daily deal websites by Deal Zippy between October and December 2012, shows that October and November represented a peak in shopping activity with more of their one day deals sold than in other months in 2012.

Over £50 million was spent on deals in October and November 2012, making them the most profitable months of the year for sites like Groupon, Living Social and Wowcher.

The data from Deal Zippy is summarised below for Q4 2012:

October 2012

Deals published: 5872

Deals purchased: 992388

Revenue (millions): £29M

November 2012

Deals published: 5504

Deals purchased: 907540

Revenue (millions): £25M

December 2012

Deals published: 4337

Deals purchased: 697047

Revenue (millions): £17M

Dexter Grima from Deal Zippy said of the data:

“Unlike other online retailers, what we saw this year was that the early Christmas shopping period was the most busy and profitable for UK deal sites. Based on the types of deals sold, we think this is due to a combination of well organised shoppers buying online deals for things like electronics and gadgets, making sure they receive their goods in plenty of time for Christmas. We also saw consumers treating themselves to cheap short breaks, holidays and spa deals in the long period between summer and the Christmas holidays.”

Some of the most popular deals of October and November were to be had in the electronics and homeware sections of Deal Zippy's online shopping deals, suggesting that savvy shoppers were beating paying full price in stores by buying heavily discounted items on deal sites, claiming the deals and wrapping them as gifts. Other popular categories included both men's and women's fashion and photo accessories.

One of the most successful daily deals, which over 65000 savvy shoppers took advantage of, was an offer for a £10 Starbucks gift card for only £5.

About Deal Zippy

Deal Zippy brings all the best daily deals in the UK to one place, calling itself the daily deal search engine. Visitors can browse deals by type, popularity, price and more. It is even possible for daily deals fans to tell Deal Zippy the types of offers they like and it will then find them and send a customized email each day. De-cluttering inboxes from daily deals with one simple email from Deal Zippy.

