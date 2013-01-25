Tokio Marine Global expands its presence in the Large Commercial Property market in EMEA

Tokio Marine Global (TMG), the dedicated brand of Tokio Marine Holdings that provides Property insurance solutions to large corporate businesses through Tokio Marine Group companies in New York, Pasadena and London, is expanding its presence in EMEA.

From January 2013, through the operating platform of Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited (TMEI) in London, TMG will increase its focus on EMEA-domiciled multinational clients with programmes placed in London. In this way TMG can take advantage of TMEI's strong S&P rating, which currently stands at AA-, and, its network of offices in Europe. TMG will also have access to TMEI's experienced team of risk engineers and claims personnel. William Knowles will lead this initiative, supported by Brett Davey, Daniel Salmon and Tom Henry. William joined TMG in 2012, having previously worked at Munich Re.

This development is in addition to TMG's existing operation at Kiln where insurance is provided to multinational customers via Lloyds Syndicate TMK 1880, whose capacity is provided by Tokio Marine Holdings. Going forward, TMG will provide capacity for EMEA domiciled clients using TMEI security, while it will use Syndicate 1880 for non EMEA risks, including US business placed in London.

Commenting on this development, Lloyd Tunnicliffe, Head of TMG, said “Having the TMEI platform to help us develop our Property offering for EMEA domiciled large corporate customers is an exciting opportunity, especially at a time of financial uncertainty when buyers are searching to partner with financially strong insurers.”

Alastair Blundell, Executive Operations Officer at TMEI, added “TMG will help TMEI offer true Property proposition for large clients, drawing together the collective knowledge and experience that the TM Group can provide globally.”

While the initiative will start in the UK, during the course of 2013, plans will be rolled out to deliver the TMG product offering via TMEI's offices in France, Spain and Germany.

For more information, please contact:

Alastair Blundell

Executive Operations Officer

Direct Tel: +44 (0) 207 280 8303

Mobile: +44 (0) 7710 883 902

Email: ablundell (at) tokiomarine (dot) co (dot) uk

Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR

Telephone +44 (0) 207 283 8844 Fax +44 (0) 207 283 7354

http://www.tokiomarine.co.uk

Member of the Association of British Insurers

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority Firm Reference Number 202574

Registered Office: 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR, Registered Number: 989421 England

Founded in 1879, Tokio Marine is recognised as Japan's oldest insurer and one of the largest insurance groups in the world. Following a merger with Nichido Fire in 2004, Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Limited was formed. Find out more by visiting http://www.tokiomarine-nichido.co.jp/en/index.html

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Limited, as well as all of its subsidiaries throughout the world unanimously benefit from ratings that testify to its high level of financial security. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Limited and Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited are rated AA- for financial strength by Standard and Poor's, (correct as at January 2013).

The Tokio Marine Group operates a worldwide network that spans 446 cities in thirty-eight countries and regions. The Group has over thirty thousand staff worldwide on a consolidated basis that look after the insurance requirements of clients across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Oceania (correct as at March 2012).

Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited was established as the controlling company for the European operations for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Limited.

Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited underwrites commercial property, casualty, marine and personal accident and travel insurance and our principal activity is to provide reliable, effective protection with innovative solutions throughout Europe. Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Limited is committed to delivering a high standard of professional service and customer satisfaction. Client confidence is gained through our expertise, financial strength and security, which is reinforced by the support and strong position of our parent Company.

Find out more by visiting http://www.tokiomarine.co.uk

