Leading injury claims specialist releases winter driving tips

With Britain in the grip of this year's first big freeze, leading compensation provider, the Accident Advice Helpline, urges drivers to use precautions when setting out on journeys, and releases some top tips for driving on snow and ice.

Accident Advice Helpline, has released some top tips on winter driving aimed at drivers making perilous journeys on snow and ice over the next few days.

The UK is in the grip of the first big freeze of 2013, with many areas already seeing heavy snowfall and more predicted over the next few days. Drivers, pedestrians and any other travellers are being warned to exercise caution when making their journeys, as freezing temperatures and icy surfaces pose high levels of risk for personal injury.

Accident Advice Helpline, who provide advice and compensation to accident victims, says that drivers need to be prepared to leave more time for their journeys, and to prepare for hazardous conditions over the coming weeks.

The top driving tips they have identified include:

1. Take an extra pair of shoes. Driving in wet, snow covered boots can cause feet to slip on the pedals and could cause a risk.

2. When driving on ice or snow, pull off in second gear to avoid wheel spin.

3. Going up hills, wait until you have a clear run to avoid having to stop part way.

4. Going down hills, reduce speed in plenty of time and use a low gear to slow down instead of the brakes.

5. When using brakes on snow and ice, apply them gently. If the car goes into a skid, release the clutch and let go of the brakes to use the engine braking instead.

6. If you get stuck in snow, clear the snow from the wheels then place an old rug or sack in front of the tyres to give you some purchase.

An Accident Advice Helpline spokesperson commented,

“We have more calls to our advice line for personal injury claim advice at this time of year than at any other, and a major factor in this is the wintry weather. As well as car accident claims, we are called in to help with slips, trips and falls as well as accidents at work because of negligence in the winter conditions.

“Whilst we enjoy being busy, we would prefer that people stayed safe and didn't get hurt during this cold season, which is why we developed our list of top driving tips.”

The Accident Advice Helpline provides advice and compensation to people who have been injured in non-fault accidents. Their 24 hour freephone advice line can be reached on 0800 180 4123.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356452.htm