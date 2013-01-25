Rugmerchant.co.uk lists products on Amazon.co.uk

Rugmerchant Online Limited, the company behind bespoke rug website Rugmerchant.co.uk, is delighted to announce that its site is now selling its products on renowned e-commerce site Amazon.co.uk.

Rugmerchant Online Limited has now uploaded approximately 50% of its product listings onto Amazon, and it now hopes to build its brand reputation on the site. Rugmerchant.co.uk was re-launched in late 2012, and this news is another big step for the site after it recently listed on online auction site eBay.

With market places across five European countries, the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, Amazon.co.uk will allow the products for sale on Rugmerchant.co.uk to be accessed by millions of potential customers. It also offers consumers and safe and trusted environment in which to shop, something which may be off putting to some when shopping on a new or previously unknown site. Founded in 1994, Amazon was launched by American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos and has gone on to become the world's leading online retailer.

Rugmerchant.co.uk has been trading since 1999 and has undergone significant expansion over the last 12 months. The site supplies bespoke rugs from some of the world's most renowned manufacturers. Its products are categorised into collections such as Traditional, Modern, Hand Knotted and Children's rugs.

“This is just another exciting venture for our site. Amazon is undoubtedly a house hold name when it comes to online e-commerce, and we are thrilled to have our site associated with the brand,” said Louise Gornall, partner at Rugmerchant Online Limited. “Along with our eBay venture, this gives us the perfect opportunity to promote our products to a larger demographic than we otherwise couldn't have reached. New customers will be able to shop in confidence and, once they have successfully purchased with us, can be more effectively target by Rugmerchant.co.uk for potential future custom.”

About Rugmerchant.co.uk:

Established in 1999 and successfully re-launched in late 2012, Rugmerchant.co.uk is a bespoke rug supplier. Working with manufacturers such as Louis de Poortere rugs and Arte Espina, each product has been made using some of the world's finest materials. There is also a dedicated blog section which discusses the latest interior design trends and ideas.

