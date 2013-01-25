British Car Registrations Unveils New Approach to Private Plate Creation

Up to 40 Million Plates on Offer at Never-Before-Seen Prices

British Car Registration has proudly unveiled its all-new, next generation online service for UK motorists on the market for private, personalised and DVLA vehicle license plates. Building on decades of experience in the motor industry, the new site represents the culmination of an enormous ambition to bring elite, cherished and high-value number plates to more British drivers than ever before.

For the first time, an online service has been created specifically for the purpose of making the finding, creating and transferring of private registrations so simple that literally anyone can find their perfect plate. What's more, British Car Registrations offers the unique guarantee of the lowest prices to be found on the market today, with many products being covered by a one-of-a-kind buyback service.

Personalised Registration Plates

“Personalised number plates are a fantastic way of adding character to a car, and as there is so much plate choice nowadays, there are many ways in which this can be achieved. Personalised number plates depicting names are a popular choice, although the options are endless - why not try building a personalised registration plate?” – British Car Registrations

What sets the brand-new service from British Car Registrations apart from any other on the market today is the way in which 100% speed, simplicity and affordability form the cornerstones of the site. Any motorist with zero experience in private plates will find it incredibly easy to use the unique registration creation engine to search practically infinite configurations to find their perfect plate in seconds.

Including the various personalised combinations, the existing cherished plates and the DVLA registrations on offer, British Car Registrations has a staggering near 40 million products on offer. As such, whether looking to give a truly remarkable gift, show support to a football club, broadcast your name to the world or send out any message you can think of, the plate of your dreams could be yours in an instant.

Keeping it Simple

“Another first! To date, the company is one which has been recognised as "Investors in People". This award is presented to companies that can demonstrate that their staff have been developed in order to equip them to perform their jobs better.” – British Car Registrations

British Car Registrations understands that most UK motorists have no idea how to go about the arrangement of a private plate transfer, or even where to get the ball rolling for that matter. As such, the new system has been created by a team with a relentless passion for people, which is always on standby to help and advise. BCR wanted to make it as simple as entering a store, picking a product and the rest being taken care of behind the scenes – exactly what the new online service delivers.

Personalised registrations plates mean so much more than a random series of numbers and letters, offering British drivers the ability to step away from the crowd and in most cases vastly improve the resale value of their vehicle at the same time.

The new British Car Registrations website brings personalised and elite plates to the masses for the first time.

About British Car Registrations:

British Car Registrations is a leading authority in the creation and supply of bespoke and cherished number plates for UK vehicles. The service's online search engine and number plate creation system is the simplest to navigate on the market today and all plates are covered with an unconditional guarantee of both quality and the lowest prices on the market. British Car Registrations also offers a unique buy-back guarantee over many of its higher-end products, constituting 100% risk-free investments. Check out https://www.britishcarregistrations.co.uk today for more details.

