Brand New His and Hers Gift Company Website and Blog Goes Live

His and Hers Gift Company has launched a user-friendly website providing the most comprehensive range of gifts that can be found online. The online retailer has established extensive links with wholesalers across the globe to offer the most competitive prices on the web for gifts for men and gifts for her.

Customer-focused gift website stocks huge array of unusual gifts at rock-bottom prices

His and Hers Gift Company has launched a user-friendly website providing the most comprehensive range of gifts that can be found online. The online retailer has established extensive links with wholesalers across the globe to offer the most competitive prices on the web for gifts for men and gifts for her. His and Hers Gift Company is focused on customer service in order to ensure that all consumers get the right gift at the right price, every time.

The new website has a raft of interactive features making it more accessible to potential customers. It has a review section where customers can provide feedback on the quality goods to advise fellow buyers. There is also a related product function that can push potential customers to more gifts that they may be interested in. Each item comes with at least three pictures and zoom feature to provide a good inspection of each gift before purchase. A secure payment wall, driven by Paypal, enables customers to feel safe when finalising their purchase.

The specially designed website incorporates the latest SEO techniques to help drive traffic to the site and keep stocks turning over quickly to keep up with the latest gift trends. The interactive website also contains a blog covering all gift ideas and advice on automotive, health, personal finance and travel issues. Updated regularly, it stores great tips on how to shop safely online and the best places to find great value gift ideas.

James Beattie, Managing Director at His and Hers Gifts Company is “relieved” that the website has finally gone live, saying: “It's a great feeling to have finally realised our dream to run a gift website, which has been in the pipeline for a long time. Our over-riding aim is to rival the best in the business for range of choice, speed of service, value for money and, most of all, customer service. Online retailers, like Amazon, are leading the way for all businesses by highlighting the power of putting the customer first and that's what we are priding ourselves on matching. No one will be working harder than the His and Hers' team to bring you the best gifts from every corner of the globe to your door.”

Discussing the blog, he added: “Our accompanying blog is another string to our bow that offers gift buying and other advice across the key business areas, such as health, automotive, travel and personal finance. It is a great way to drive traffic to towards the site while adding another revenue stream. We are always looking for new writers and brands to leverage our website to provide free advice on a range of issues.”

About His and Hers Gift Company

Based in Essex, His and Hers Gift Company is an online retailer selling the latest gifts at rock-bottom prices. The retailer offers free delivery on all gifts, so there are no hidden extras for its customers at the checkout. The accompanying blog offers free impartial advice on all things automotive, personal finance, health and travel related. Updated regularly, the blog provides tips on the best gift across the public's main areas of interest, including world travel, finance, health and automotive.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352758.htm