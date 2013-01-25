Mercedes-Benz Launch Frontbass Sound System For The New Sl-Class | Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire

The New Mercedes SL Class is experiencing an upgrade to its sound system known as Front Bass Audio System.

The New Mercedes SL-Class Frontbass® audio system enhances the sound considerably, allowing drivers to feel as though they are in a concert hall with the provided acoustics, even if the top is down.

The speakers are placed differently in the SL-Class than they have been in previous years. The new sound system has the bass speakers mounted into the bulkhead of the vehicle instead of the doors. Additionally, the footwell spaces are utilised in the front to act as resonance chambers for the acoustics.

The new 2013 SL-Class is much different from a used Mercedes in many ways. While there is still the convertible with aretractable-hardtop, it weighs much less because of the aluminium construction. It's also a bigger car and offers more safety and luxury. The SL line-up provides a choice of three models, which includes the SL550. With a twin-turbo V8, there's a lot of power under the bonnet. The 7-speed transmission, rear wheel drive and auto start/stop system is there for enhanced fuel economy as well.

There's a substantial amount of standard and luxury equipment in the new SL-class as well. Navigation, heated seats, leather that is sun-reflecting and much more are encompassed inside the vehicle. There's even AirScarf, a neck warming system. With all of this extra equipment, it positions Mercedes-Benz to be a luxury vehicle manufacturer and to compete more effectively with the other leading manufacturer for luxury vehicles – BMW.

What makes the SL Class Frontbass® so important is there is an entire suite of media types that can be played inside the vehicle. Whether a person wants to listen to MP3s, a CD, the radio or even satellite radio, they can do so. The Frontbass® system makes it possible to enjoy a higher quality of sound, even if someone chooses to drive around with the convertible top down.

The Director of Advance Development Telematics, Ralf Lamberti, has commented about the desire to improve sound quality since 2005. While the used Mercedes SL on the market have good sound, there were problems with the overall sound being produced. The woofers in the door constantly produced disruptive vibrations in the acoustics. Add to the problem that roadsters and convertibles were literally blowing away the sound when the roof was down and there were many issues. The muffled sound layer has been solved with the Frontbass system.

The new SL-Class has been designed so that it provides more space. In the past, there was no room in the footwell for the woofers. The loudspeakers are now able to fit into the firewall's two openings on each side of the foot space. This new design has resulted in a dominating sound that remains in the vehicle without distortion, regardless of whether it's a roadster or convertible.

By moving the woofers into the foot space, there was now room for tweeters and mid-range, which could be placed in the doors, the dashboard, as well as the rear of the vehicle. This added an integrated, strong sound at ear-level, allowing drivers and passengers alike to enjoy the sounds better. And with the suite of music options, any kind of music can be enjoyed.

This new sound system will be rolled out into the other vehicles that Mercedes-Benz offers in the near future. It's estimated that at least several of the 2014 lines will feature the Frontbass audio system, however it has not been released which ones will have it and which ones will have to wait until 2015, if any.



