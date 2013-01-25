Experience The Whistler Blackcomb Nintendo Terrain Parks as they announce expansion and complete overhaul, with Crystal Ski

Crystal Ski, the UK's number one ski operator, has been getting their customers to Whistler, Canada, for many years and now they have more reason for visiting North America's biggest ski resort. The Whistler Blackcomb Nintendo Terrain Parks have announced an expansion of their highest terrain park on Blackcomb, which now features 40 to 80 feet jumps as just one of the additions to the parks.

Spanning over 99 acres, the Whistler Blackcomb Nintendo Terrain Parks are already home to a 22 foot superpipe, a snowcross track and more than 150 features. Some of the major changes include a new ‘park specific' winch cat, jumps ranging from 40 to 80 feet and the large jump line previously in the Habitat Terrain Park on Whistler has been relocated onto the Nintendo Highest Level Terrain Park on Blackcomb. Professional skier and X Games gold medallist, TJ Schiller commented on the changes that have taken place, “the Park is the best it's ever been and the big jump line has really been stepped up.”

The new ‘park specific' upgraded winch cat allows the parks crew to groom and manufacture steeper landings. “Whether you're a seasoned park professional or it's your first time up the mountain, our Nintendo Terrain Parks are all about progression,” said Brian Finestone, Terrain parks Manager, Whistler Blackcomb. “From the very small jumps in the Nintendo Terrain Garden to the 80 foot kickers in the Nintendo Highest Level Terrain Park there is something for everyone."

Customers can visit Whistler, Canada for seven nights based on four sharing from £831; staying at the four-star Aava Hotel. Situated at the base of the mountain this hotel offers modern rooms, a restaurant, bar and fitness room with sauna, hot tub and pool.

Stay at the five-star Westin Resort and Spa for seven nights based on four sharing from £913. One of the best five-star hotels at the base of Whistler Mountain which is located next to the gondolas for both Whistler and Blackcomb Mountain. The hotel hosts a highly regarded restaurant and a heated indoor and outdoor pool, hot tubs, sauna and spa.

Customers can enjoy skiing in Canada with all holiday including flights, transfers and accommodation. Flights depart from London Heathrow direct or via Heathrow from 17 UK airports. Call Crystal Ski on 0871 231 2256 to book and visit http://www.crystalski.co.uk for more information.

