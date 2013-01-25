We Fix Now Publish Advice on the Importance of Being Gas Safe Registered

Following recent news that an unregistered gas fitter has been fined for putting a family in danger, the specialists at We Fix Now have issued warnings over selecting a properly trained engineer.

It has been reported Mr Mussrat Ahamed from London was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive, Britain's national regulator for workplace health and safety, after illegally fitting a family home with a new boiler. Working without a Gas Safe certificate, Mr Ahamed left 13 defects, one of which was deemed an “immediate danger” to life or property. Upon pleading guilty, Mr Ahamed was forced to pay £2,000 and £1,000 in costs.

Offering electricians and emergency plumbers in London, the team at We Fix Now place a strong emphasis on safety and were appalled to hear of this story. Upon looking into the matter further it appears that whilst Mr Ahamed understood the need to be registered, he claims that he didn't recognise the work he undertook to constitute gas work as he “didn't tamper with the supply”.

As this is a common misconception within the industry, the team at We Fix Now have issued some advice on the matter.

“No matter what the nature or level of the problem, those who find a fault with any gas or electrical appliances should contact a team of fully trained and licensed professionals. Whilst it can seem harmless to let a friend or relative lend a hand when your boiler breaks for example, this can prove to be fatal. Before you let anyone work on your boiler, check whether they are Gas Safe registered.”

We Fix Now is a London-based company providing emergency plumbers and electricians throughout the M25 and surrounding counties. Renowned for their fast and effective service, the firm also specialise in unblocking drains, fixing central heating and boilers and sorting problems with gas. With a strong focus on customer service, We Fix Now prides itself on providing fully qualified and experienced engineers day and night, every day of the year.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10324697.htm