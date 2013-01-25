Dr. Gregg L. Lage, Receives Top Reviews as Local Denver, CO Dentist

Dr. Gregg Lage in Denver, CO, along with his dental staff, has been receiving top reviews for patient care and comfort on their website and third party review sites. Dr. Lage and his staff are recognized for continually providing the latest technology in their practice for utmost patient comfort.

As a dentist, it can be difficult to encourage patients to receive regular dental care due to the fact that many have fear or anxiety about dental visits. It can be even more difficult to provide an enjoyable experience for those who prefer not to be in the dental chair to begin with. Dr. Gregg Lage in Denver, CO, along with his dental staff has been receiving top reviews for patient care and comfort on their website and third party review sites. Dr. Lage and his staff are recognized for continually providing the latest technology in their practice for utmost patient comfort.

“We realize that a lot of our patients have apprehension about visiting the dentist, which is why our number one goal is creating relationships with our patients that are based on mutual honesty, respect and kindness,” said Dr. Gregg Lage. “We do all that we can to make sure our office is an inviting setting that blend quality and comfort.”

Reviews of Gregg L. Lage, D.D.S., P.C. show that patients notice that patient comfort is a real concern and not just a sentence in the office mission statement.

“I used to be scared to go to the dentist, but now I don't have fear—just relief,” said Ann Pierce, a patient of Dr Gregg Lage in Denver, CO. “He and his staff are the kindest group of people I've ever met. They care about their patients and do their best to make everyone feel comfortable and relaxed.”

Dr. Lage and his staff incorporate the latest technology into their dental procedures to give patients the highest level of care and comfort. Massaging dental chairs, TV monitors, headphones and nitrous oxide all contribute to a more relaxing experience. Digital X-rays provide a much faster and comfortable method for dental imaging, and intraoral camera technology lets patients be involved in their dental procedures before, during and after treatment.

“One of the cornerstones of my practice and the way I do dentistry is paying attention to detail,” said Dr. Lage. “We want to create beautiful smiles and beautiful teeth. With the intraoral camera, we're finally able to show our patients what we can do with their teeth in a way they've never been able to see before.”

Dr. Lage completed his dental education at the University of Nebraska Dental College and just completed his 30th year as a practicing dentist. He has a high commitment to continuing education and has received advanced training with the Rocky Mountain Dental Convention and Colorado Prosthodontic Society.

To learn more about or to read additional Dr. Gregg Lage reviews, please visit http://www.lagedental.net and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6a9MdfISKQ



