Artist Stephen Wiltshire the first to capture The View from The Shard

British artist Stephen Wiltshire - renowned for recreating world leading cityscapes in intricate detail from memory - has captured the breathtaking cityscape from The View from The Shard, the new premium visitor attraction at the pinnacle of The Shard, London's newest landmark and Western Europe's tallest building. The Shard forms part of the 2 million sq ft London Bridge Quarter at London Bridge Station being developed by Sellar Property in association with LBQ Ltd.

Stephen Wiltshire's pen and ink drawing of London's ever-changing skyline looking north-east across the city and beyond, features many iconic landmarks including Tower Bridge, HMS Belfast and Canary Wharf as seen from 244m (800ft) above London in The View from The Shard.

The View from The Shard is the only place it possible to see the entire city all at once and the drawing offers a unique glimpse of the spectacular 360-degree before the attraction opens to the public on 1 February.

Mounted A4 prints of Stephen's artwork will be available for guests to buy as a memento of their experience from the attraction's boutiques on Level 1 and the Sky Boutique on Level 68, priced at £35.

Drawing street life and modern architecture have been Stephen's passion for as long as he can remember. Described by the media as ‘the leading architectural artist in the world', Stephen enjoys prestigious accolades from all over the world, with his most famous commissions being nine city panoramas drawn from memory.

Andy Nyberg, CEO of The View from The Shard, said: “We want The View to become the natural starting point for understanding London. It is the only place you can see the entire city laid out before you and Stephen's interpretation of the view is simply astonishing. The detail and skill involved in this work is breathtaking and we are delighted to be offering visitors the opportunity to buy this work as a unique memento of their experience.”

Artist Stephen Wiltshire said: “London is my hometown and is a beautiful city. Seeing the city from so high was a great experience, I especially enjoyed seeing how the river bends and curves towards the sea. Drawing the view was an amazing experience and I am very proud of my work.”

The View from The Shard is almost twice as high as any other viewing point in London. The new premium visitor experience takes people from the ground level to the pinnacle of The Shard, London's newest landmark, and Western Europe's tallest building. The View from The Shard provides guests with a unique encounter with The Shard and chance to experience London like never before with 360 degree, 40mile (64km) views over the city. At 244m (800ft) high, The View from The Shard is the highest vantage point from any building in Western Europe.

