In New Book Author Arielle Ford asks 'Can Older Couples Go from 'Love' Back to 'In Love'? As readers of 'Wabi Sabi Love' fall in love with their soulmate all over again.

For older couples, there is no question that they love their partner, but how do they stay in love with their partner, the way that they were when they were younger? In her new book, Wabi Sabi Love (Harper One, an imprint of Harper Collins), relationship advice guru Arielle Ford offers advice, exercises, and anecdotes to help couples fall in love with their soulmate all over again.

Once children have left the nest, older couples are left with each other's company once again. Their differences become more pronounced and, without the distraction of children, annoying habits can become overwhelming.

Wabi Sabi Love is based on the Japanese art aesthetic of wabi sabi, which seeks perfection in imperfection. By learning to love instead of tolerate their partner's imperfections, Ford takes readers from being “annoyed to enjoyed”. She offers valuable insight into the things that keep relationships strong, how to deal with differences, and how to bring humor to potential arguments. Most importantly, she reminds readers that all of the things that one finds annoying about their partner are the things that they will miss the most once their partner is gone, offering the touching eulogy of a widow, who realized that she would even miss her husband's snoring and “rear-end wind action”.

Through Ford's stories and insight, couples can strengthen their bond, no matter how long they have been together. Wabi Sabi Love is a powerful read and a powerful relationship tool, whether couples have been together for five years or for fifty years.

Arielle Ford

Arielle Ford has spent the past 25 years living and promoting consciousness through all forms of media. She is one of the founding partners of the Spiritual Cinema Circle, a DVD club dedicated to providing movies about love and compassion. She is the author of seven books, including the Hot Chocolate for the Mystical Soul series and The Soulmate Secret: Manifest The Love of Your Life with The Law of Attraction. Ford lives in La Jolla, California, with her husband/ soulmate, Brian Hilliard, and their feline friends.

