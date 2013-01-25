Clearspike Inc. SEO Software Now Part of Select Group of CloudFlare Apps

SEO-as-a-Service provider Clearspike is now available to the users of CloudFlare, the web performance and security company. Clearspike to announce several more channel partnerships soon.

CloudFlare, the popular service that is used to keep websites safe and fast for its visitors, added Clearspike SEO tools to its select group of third-party Apps. Clearspike is now available to the hundreds of thousands of CloudFlare users, who can enable Clearspike's capabilities for their website by simply flicking the subscription switch on from their CloudFlare control panel. Since Clearspike is integrated right into the CloudFlare billing system, there is no separate registration or credit card process required.

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is the art and science of understanding the ever-changing rules of search engines like Google and Bing and using it in a fair manner to optimize a website and attract more relevant organic search engine traffic to it.

Clearspike is a Search Engine Optimization tool that makes these complex capabilities, typically offered by Web Developers or SEO Agencies, available to normal users, via its proprietary algorithm and intuitive interface, and at a fraction of what an expert would typically charge. Clearspike is offered via three plans, suitable for different types of users: $24 monthly for Self-Service plan, $49 monthly for Automated plan, $199 monthly for Do-It-For-Me plan.

Other tools in the market cater to either technical users like Webmasters or SEO agencies themselves. And tools that claim to be made for regular business users, simply offer a checklist of SEO recommendations. Clearspike truly simplifies the work of an agency without abandoning the user midway through the process or eliminating the core value of SEO by over-simplifying things.

“We are excited to welcome Clearspike's SEO service to the CloudFlare app marketplace to further build organic search engine traffic for our customers,” said John Roberts, Platform Lead, CloudFlare Inc.

“We are excited about our partnership with CloudFlare. And will soon announce more such partnerships with web hosting services, national-level verticalized associations and other interesting channels where we will be deeply integrated.” said Sanjeev Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Clearspike, Inc.

