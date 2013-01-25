Fun Inc signs exclusive deal with Criss Angel

Fun Incorporated of Chicago signs exclusive distribution deal with Criss Angel's Magic Place

Fun Inc./ Royal Magic Distributor has signed an exclusive, multi-million dollar worldwide distribution deal with Criss Angel's MagicPlace.com. Fun Inc. (recently purchased by business entrepreneurs David and Andrew Michals) said, " We could not be more excited about our partnership with Criss Angel and MagicPlace. We spent a great deal of time evaluating the magic product landscape and are just blown away with Magic Place's product line and future vision. After meeting with Criss and his team, seeing his incredible state-of-the-art facility, the types of products they're working on, and the quality of each product, it was clear we had finally met our partner." Fun Inc. will be releasing a minimum of one MP/Criss Angel Presents product globally each month.

MagicPlace.com will transform from a retail site into a hub for the exciting Criss Angel Presents line of products that will retail through Fun Inc's exceptional dealer affiliates worldwide. Criss stated, "I'm extremely excited about this opportunity. . . MP has far exceeded my mandate and that's a testament to our incredible team. Mr. Michals and Fun Inc. are poised to do great things for magic and we share their enthusiasm and passion, and are thrilled we could be a part of it." Fun inc. will distribute MagicPlace's five previous releases immediately and launch the highly anticipated Criss Angel Presents "DVS" by Mark Calabrese (the first of the exclusive monthly releases) before the end of January.

