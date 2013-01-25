Care Perfections Career Institute to Match myCNAjobs CNA Scholarship

The myCNAjobs scholarship program, launched in 2012, helps aspiring nursing students get ahead.

Care Perfections Career Institute, a leading healthcare and CNA school based in Manassas Park, VA announces a 100% match to the myCNAjobs CNA scholarship program. Recipients choosing to attend the institute will receive an additional award to begin their career in nursing.

The myCNAjobs scholarship program, launched in 2012, helps aspiring nursing students get ahead. The program consists of four total awards, three remaining in 2013. Each award is $250 not including sponsor matches from CNA schools across the country. To apply, students submit an essay, detailing their motivations to grow a career in the nursing field. Students must plan to enroll in an accredited CNA school within 60 days of the application deadline.

The remaining deadlines for applying for the program are as follows:

March 2013 CNA Scholarship – submission due February 28

June 2013 CNA Scholarship – submission due May 31

October 2013 CNA Scholarship – submission due September 30

“We're thrilled to support this amazing program,” says Kwasi Anwomea, Program Director at CPCI. “We're always seeking ways to support our community."

To learn more and apply, visit the nursing scholarships homepage. If you'd like to match the scholarship, email info(at)myCNAjobs.com

About myCNAjobs:

myCNAjobs, a caregiver and CNA recruitment vehicle, is a comprehensive resource to find rewarding work and hire caregivers, home health aides, and certified nursing assistants more effectively. Apply for caregiver and CNA jobs today.

About Care Perfections Career Institute:

CPCI helps students begin fulfilling careers in the healthcare industry by offering innovative training and educational courses to aspiring nursing professionals. CPCI is an integral part of Virginia healthcare and graduates continually improve and enhance this exciting industry.

