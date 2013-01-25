Sense Financial Services Launches New Website to Simplify Process of Determining and Obtaining Term Life Insurance Coverage

New website offers consumers a streamlined process and instant access to term life insurance options. The highest-rated life insurance carriers in the U.S. are featured on the website.

Sense Financial Services has added term life insurance processing to its services. Its new website, http://www.BestTermLife.net, provides information and access to various term life insurance options. The website features a quote calculator, information on term life insurance, as well as access to personal help with all matters relating to term life insurance.

The website leads the consumer through a simple five-step process. First, a quote is generated after a few questions are answered. Once the quote is generated, the consumer is presented with the carriers and policies available to him. The consumer can determine which one would fit the needs and pricing limits of his or her family. An agent will then contact the consumer to assist in completing the application and scheduling an exam. A representative is assigned to each client in order to expedite and manage the case from start to finish.

“It's a five step, full-service process. We've designed it to be simple, informative, and responsive to your needs,” explains Sense Financial Services president Dmitriy Fomichenko.

The life insurance carriers featured on the site were chosen based on ratings from A.M. Best Company, an independent insurance rating organization. Only those with the highest ratings were chosen. The ratings are based on the insurer's financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to policy holders. The website is constantly updated to reflect the most competitive pricing from these carriers.

BestTermLife.net also features information such as “Life Insurance 101,” a glossary of life insurance terms, as well as a calculator that determines how much coverage will be needed. Additional assistance is available via e-mail, live online support, or phone.

“In this day and age, consumers want to be fully informed of their options,” said Mr. Fomichenko. “At the same time, it can be time-consuming to sort through everything. This website presents you with the information you need to determine the best option for you and your family.”

“We want to provide our clients with the protection their families need and the peace of mind that goes along with it. Term life insurance is just one part of a family's financial plan, but it is an important one. We know that it needs to be the best value, the most cost-effective option, so the family can focus on other things. Our new website provides this service.”

Sense Financial Services is a full-service financial firm dedicated to helping families achieve financial security. Its premier products include the Solo 401k, the Checkbook IRA, Term Life Insurance, and Legal Shield. Over the years, they have assisted hundreds of families in planning for their future.

