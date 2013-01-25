Cheap Detroit Pistons Tickets: The Detroit Pistons Are Making a Playoff Push, And Whiztix.com Helps Users Find Tickets Below Face Value

Tickets to see the Detroit Pistons are selling at low prices this season. Whiztix.com, a ticket search engine, can help get the best deals possible on seats.

Even though the Detroit Pistons are a young rebuilding team, that hasn't made the playoffs since 2009 they are making a strong playoff punch as of late. This season has had many up's and downs for this young team but they continue to fight and could make a strong play for the 8th spot in the Eastern conference. Fans of the Pistons have an opportunity to watch young players develop. Every night fans file into The Palace of Auburn Hills to watch Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight, Andre Drummond develop alongside Tayshaun Prince. This arena is very exciting to watch a basketball game especially when the Pistons are playing winning basketball. The place to check out for the best deals on Detroit Pistons is Whiztix.com. This website is a free to use ticket search engine, which helps fans compare multiple event ticket selling sites. Tickets to Pistons home games at The Palace of Auburn Hills aren't selling out leading to great resale prices way below face value of the seats. According to Whiztix.com, tickets to the Cavs vs Pistons game on 2-1-13 can be found for $ 6 dollars. Another game at the Palace where Whiztix is on February 11, 2013 vs. the Hornets; tickets to this game can be found for $1.

Detroit Pistons tickets are available for every home, and away game. Fans from all over the globe can see the Pistons play and cheer their favorite team to victory. The Pistons have 41 exciting road games giving fans from across the US 41 different opportunities to see their favorite team play, in other places besides The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons fans from Indiana can see their team play for $2 on 2-22-13. Another game that has great value is on March 3, 2013 when the Pistons travel to San Antonio; ticket to this game costs $2 dollars.

Other cities the Pistons will be visiting between January and April include Orlando, Indianapolis, New York, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Indiana, Washington D.C., New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Utah, San Francisco, Portland, Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Minneapolis, and Cleveland. Tickets to these games can be found for great prices.

