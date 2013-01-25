Top Ranked City University of Seattle Opens Seattle Campus & Worldwide Headquarters

CityU of Seattle is the only Pacific Northwest university to be recognized by US News & World Report as one of the top 50 online BA programs, while the university opens its doors to its new campus and global headquarters

This month marks two major accomplishments for City University of Seattle – a private nonprofit university based in Seattle, WA. The university was recognized by US News & World Report to be among the top 50 online bachelor programs in the nation. At the same time, CityU of Seattle is proud to open a state of the art campus and worldwide headquarters in downtown Seattle and dedicate it to the thousands of students and over 50,000 alumni it serves worldwide.

CityU's Seattle campus will play a significant role in its ability to continually deliver globally relevant in-demand certificate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. The new facility supports the development and deployment of CityU's rich educational content. The campus occupies nearly 100,000 square feet of an iconic Seattle building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood; and features 18 interactive and live-streaming classrooms, 21 breakout conference rooms, a high capacity conference center and much more.

This Seattle campus meets the needs of the 21st Century student in innovative and flexible ways, and is a showcase for collaborative learning design in its architecture and furnishings, while embracing individualized learning styles with personalized study spaces. The heart of the university is the Dr. Vi Tasler Library and Learning Resource Center, which offers an assortment of technologies, collaborative rooms, shared tables, private booths, and more. Here students and staff can meet and engage with one another from around the world.

To deliver on CityU's commitment to international education, the Seattle campus is also home to the International College – the first global college within a university in the U.S. Students in the International College have the opportunity to study on-location around the world at any of CityU's 33 sites across 11 countries, all while receiving a U.S. regionally accredited bachelor degree.

According to the President of CityU, Lee Gorsuch, “CityU's Seattle campus is the backbone for creating globally recognized and relevant curriculum and educational experiences that enrich the lives of our students from Belltown to Bratislava. Our new innovative campus enables CityU to compete on a worldwide stage for top students and faculty alike. We are excited to see what the future holds.”

Visit CityU of Seattle's urban campus page to find out more about this new campus.

About City University of Seattle

Since 1973 City University of Seattle - a private nonprofit university – has aimed to change lives for good by offering excellent and relevant online and onsite education to anyone with the desire to learn. During its 40-year history, CityU has engaged over 50,000 alumni around the world. The university is comprised of the Albright School of Education; the Division of Arts and Sciences; the Division of Doctoral Studies; the International College; the School of Management; the Technology Institute; and the Washington Academy of Languages. Headquartered in Seattle, CityU offers a multitude of programs at various locations throughout Washington State, Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Greece, Mexico, Slovakia, Romania, and Switzerland. For more information about CityU, please visit http://www.cityu.edu.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360879.htm