ItsHot.com is Now Offering 80% Off on Aqua Master Watches' White and Yellow Mens Diamond Watches

ItsHot.com, New York's leading diamond jewelry store, is now offering a whopping 80% off on its splendid Aqua Master watches Round Yellow Mens Diamond Watch. Previously priced at $920.00, this elegant diamond watch is now available for only $185.00.

ItsHot.com, New York's leading diamond jewelry store, is now offering a whopping 80% off on its splendid Aqua Master watches Round Yellow Mens Diamond Watch. Previously priced at $920.00, this elegant diamond watch is now available for only $185.00.

A source from ItsHot.com discusses the features of this stunning diamond watch by stating, “This Aqua Master Mens Diamond Watch features pave set round diamonds, a polished yellow gold two tone stainless steel cases with stainless steel band and a yellow dial paved in white stones. This diamond watch showcases a fine Japan-made chronograph quartz movement and is water-resistant to 150 meters.”

The item code of the Aqua Master Round Diamonds Mens Diamond Watch is 963502. The size of the watch is 1 ¾ (44mm), not including the crown. The watch has chronograph/center second/date functions and is water resistant to 150m.

ItsHot.com has also been providing similar discounts and offers on its unique collection of Diamond Joe Rodeo watches. The eye catching Joe Rodeo watches are masterfully crafted and feature Swiss movements and latest hottest designs.

These items can be purchased from the ItsHot.com online store or from its New York store. Being an authorized reseller of Aqua Master watches, Joe Rodeo Watches and other brands ItsHot.com guarantees that all watches are brand new and come with a full manufacturer's warranty, 30 day return policy and no restocking fees. Free shipping and free gift packaging is available within the United States. Worldwide shipping is provided by FedEx.

About ItsHot.com:

ItsHot.com specializes in the manufacture and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. They have a rich experience of 20 years in the manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry. They have a vast knowledge of craftsmanship and consumer needs, which have helped them to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry including men's and women's diamond rings, diamond bracelets and diamond pendants in white gold, yellow gold, rose gold as well as sterling silver and platinum. To learn more about their stunning collection of diamond jewelry and diamond watches visit their NYC showroom open Mon-Fri or shop online 24/7 at http://www.itshot.com/

Contact Address:

2 West 46th Street, Suite 602

New York, NY 10036

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdiamond-joe-rodeo-watches/aqua-master-watches/prweb10360810.htm