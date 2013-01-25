Accessing The King James Bible in a Whole New Way with Android and iOS APP Technology

Litchfield Associates expresses how accessing the King James Bible has just taken a huge leap forward with new application software for iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Litchfield Associates, owner of Scourby.com, has launched an upgrade for their Audio Bible APPs that is revolutionizing the way people are accessing the King James Bible. The Scourby Audio Bible app uses state of the art technolgy to make the King James Bible instantly accesible for Android and IPhone uses.

For people wanting to listen to the KJV Bible on their Mp3 players or iPods, users can now get the Scourby Audio Bible MP3 download. For users wanting the newest APPs for their iPhone or Android phone and tablets, they can get the latest updated Scourby Audio Bible app at scourby.com, the iTunes Store, Google Play or Amazon..

These suite of digital products provide users a brilliant new way to conduct Bible Study and get new inspiration as they access the KJV Bible with a touch of a finger. The Scourby audio Bible app features the narration of Alexander Scourby, world renowned as “Voice of the Bible” either as an audio Bible Mp3 narration stand alone or as a bimodal presentation with audio and text delivered together. The dual presentation offered via mobile devices has proved to increase understanding, comprehension and memorization of scripture verses.

The King James Bible has been the source of inspiration and comfort for believers for 403 years This new teck tool continues that time honored tradition. Most people either put an iPhone or Android phone in their pocket or purse when they leave their home. Now users can have an Audio Bible APP residing on their phone or tablet and be carrying the Bible with them whereve they go for instant access. In doing so users now can access the KJV Bible at their convenience and take advantage of the available technology to spend more time in God's Word.

God has always used man's inventions to speak to his people; this is just a new invention that God can use to speak to a new generation of people today. For over 400 hundred years the King James Bible has been recognized as the most accurate translation in the world and has been trusted and read by countless millions. Now with the Scourby Bible APP, users not only get to read the KJV Bible, they will also be able to hear it as well.

The Scourby Bible APP is the newest way to access the oldest book; and with numerous satisfied users enjoying this application, it has become highly recommended for people on the go who want to make sure they carve out time for their daily devotions. More than just an MP3 Bible, the application is a very useful tool for people who love to stay in touch with God's word and be refreshed daily with the comfort and the assurance of numerous promises in the King James Bible.

Take an Bible app tour and see all the rich features available with the Scourby Audio Bible app and and listen to the unequaled reading of the King James Bible by Alexander Scourby. Whether you want a Bible mp3 download or the Audio Bible study app for the Android or iPhone, go to Scourby.com and experience the Newest Way to access the Oldest Book.

