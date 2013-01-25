Making Reliability More Reliable

Optisense Networks demonstrates next generation Medium Voltage technologies at Distributech 2013.

Optisense Network, LLC, a Smart Grid company that designs and produces technologies for medium voltage distribution systems, will be demonstrating their next generation Medium Voltage (MV) technologies at Booth 3320 at Distributech 2013 in San Diego, CA January 29 – 31.

“Utilities are recognizing that automation technologies bring intelligence to the distribution system,” says Stephen Prince, CEO of Optisense Network. “Real-time supervisory control of distribution equipment will allow operators to remotely make changes to their system and quickly gauge the impact of those decisions. But the real question is, does automation translate to improved reliability, increased efficiency, and the extension of distribution asset life?”

“Automation can provide these benefits, but only if the utility can acquire real-time, actionable data beyond the substation to make critical decisions,” notes Prince. “We are excited to be showcasing this capability with our next generation combination optical sensors at Distributech 2013.”

“Utilities measure their ability to provide reliable energy through metrics such as SAIDI and SAIFI,” says Jon Bickel, Optisense's Vice President of Product Management. “Faster response time can lead to better reliability scores, improved efficiency, and a reduction in the overall stress on distribution and customer equipment. However, the ability to identify and mitigate system problems is subject to capturing accurate system voltage and current data,” notes Bickel. “Optisense's combination voltage and current optical sensors for medium voltage distribution systems now offer higher resolution to troubleshoot problems like these,” notes Bickel.

Optisense invites you to discuss distribution automation, medium voltage issues, and new approaches to reliability at Booth 3320.

About OptiSense

Founded in 2001, OptiSense (http://www.optisense.net) designs, produces, and delivers technologies for medium voltage distribution systems worldwide. Optisense products provide control to improve reliability, increase efficiency, and extend the life of capital assets. Optisense does this by leveraging proprietary technology to acquire real time data and product actionable intelligence beyond the substation.

