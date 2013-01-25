Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Seeks Nominees For 2013 Power Of One Award

The deadline to submit online nominations is February 5, 2013.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center is currently accepting nominations for the 2013 Power of One Award. The deadline to submit online nominations is February 5, 2013.

The Power of One message is essential to the core mission of the Illinois Holocaust Museum which encourages individuals to be upstanders rather than bystanders. The Power of One speaks to the fact that one person's actions can multiply exponentially to make a difference in the lives of countless others. Special consideration for this award will be given to those whose stories align with the Museum's mission of fighting hatred, standing up to indifference and promoting human rights.

Shelley Nizynski Reese, recipient of the 2012 Power of One award said, “This world-class institution compels, teaches and guides us to overcome intolerance and indifference, and I am confident it will continue to successfully execute its critical mission for generations to come.”

Through Reese's creation of the establishments, Midian Education Support and A Better Life for Kids, she demonstrates the Power of One through her efforts to improve the quality of life for children in Ghana, Africa by providing them with medical, humanitarian and educational opportunities. “The missions of these organizations dovetail with that of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center,” Reese said. “We are all working to make the world not only a better place, but a more just place.”

“Shelley's story transcends continents and cultures, and becomes each of ours to share, reminding us that as citizens of a larger fabric of humanity, we all have a responsibility to each other,” said Museum Executive Director Rick Hirschhaut. “I look forward to commending yet another remarkable individual who exemplifies the power of one person to create and inspire extraordinary change.”

On January 19, the Museum welcomed 65 volunteers dedicated to helping fight indifference and hatred in today's world during President Obama's National Day of Service. Individuals had the opportunity to become a Power of One ambassador, committed to sharing the Museum's mission with as many people as possible.

To nominate someone for the 2013 Power of One Award, visit illinoisholocaustmuseum.org/PowerofOne.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is the largest facility in the Midwest dedicated to preserving the memories of those lost in the Holocaust and to teaching current generations to fight hatred, indifference and genocide in today's world. The Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Thursday evenings until 8:00 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Learn more at illinoisholocaustmuseum.org.

