FSX Investment Conferences will Provide Firm Element Training at their Next Event in Dallas from Feb 7-9

FSX Investment Conferences has announced they will provide Firm Element Training at their next event in Dallas, Texas from Feb 7-9.

Financial Services Exchange (FSX), the premier Investment Conference in the U.S. announced that at their next Investment Conference in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th they will have Rick Nummi, a nationally recognized authority in securities law, regulation and compliance, offering Firm Element Training included at no extra cost to attendees (a $4,500 value).

“At FSX one of our goals is to educate our members and to promote capital formation in the United States,” stated FSX Executive Director, Judy Ensweiler stated. “Attend this next conference, find great companies, and get your Firm Element Training all at once. Space is limited, so reserve your spot by registering now,” stated Ensweiler, adding that special promotions are valid for those who register by January 31.

FSX holds investment conferences four times a year in a different major U.S city where Emerging Growth companies connect with a nationwide network of financial investment professionals. FSX brings the CEOs and other Executive Officers of the Presenting Companies together with the Principals and key decision makers of the Broker/Dealers and other financial firms. FSX provides a forum where Presenting Company CEOs seeking capital and/or market support can go to showcase their companies in a dedicated environment that is conducive to networking and building financial relationships. Billions of dollars have been raised for companies at FSX Investment Conferences to date.

About Financial Services Exchange (FSX)

FSX is one of the most reputable and established national alliances in the country for the independent broker/dealer network, providing education and opportunity. At each FSX conference, we bring the CEOs and executive officers of the presenting companies together with the principals and key decision makers. For more information visit http://www.fsxone.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360408.htm