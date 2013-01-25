Smoller Joins AchieveIt to Help Drive Sales of Strategy Development Software

As AchieveIt aggressively expands its marketing and sales strategy across vertical markets, the company continues to add talented individuals to accelerate the firm's growth. Adam Smoller joins AchieveIt as account executive, where he will be responsible for accelerating sales of the firm's business execution and strategy development software.

AchieveIt, a leading provider of business execution and strategy development software, announced today the addition of Adam Smoller to its sales team as the company continues an aggressive expansion across vertical markets. Smoller, an account executive, is expected to accelerate product sales in both the commercial and healthcare sectors.

Smoller is a 2007 graduate of the University of Florida, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. He comes to AchieveIt after five years of successful sales experience with the Atlanta Spirit, where Smoller spearheaded sales for the Atlanta Hawks and Phillips Arena.

"Adam is a great addition to our team," said Scott Regan, founder and chief execution officer of AchieveIt. "Adam has an impressive sales background with a track record of success. We are expecting him to have an immediate impact on our top-line revenue growth. Our sales team will benefit from having Adam on board.”

AchieveIt is coming off record-setting sales in the fourth quarter of 2012, and is forecasting a record-setting month in January. The two-year-old company's cloud-based products continue to gain wide market adoption from organizations and companies that want to eliminate the gap between strategy and execution.

About AchieveIt

Serving nearly 200 clients in 40 states and South America, AchieveIt helps organizations transform vision and goals into tangible business results by executing smarter, faster, and better. Through its suite of cloud-based execution management and strategy development applications, AchieveIt accelerates transformation through enhanced accountability, transparency, and execution. The company provides an innovative set of online tools to develop, monitor, and implement strategic and operational plans, performance and quality improvement projects, and leadership and management programs. A national thought-leader on strategy development and execution management, AchieveIt offers free webinars and white papers on its website at AchieveIt.com.

