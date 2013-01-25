New Homeowners List is #1 Search from DatabaseUSA.com

Small businesses find new customers with weekly New Homeowner lists from DatabaseUSA.

DatabaseUSA.com, the leading provider of full-service database and email marketing solutions for small businesses and salespeople, has just announced that its top search this month is its weekly list of New Homeowners.

Studies show that new homeowners spend an average of $9,000 in their first 6 months in a new home. These consumers are the eager to furnish their homes and they are ready to spend money on a plethora of products and services, including home appliances, furniture, flooring, home décor, lawn equipment, security systems, landscaping services, remodeling, maintenance services, and many more.

“New homeowners are a very lucrative group of prospects, and the key is reaching out to them before your competitors do. With our weekly New Homeowners list, you can receive the freshest, most recent leads, and contact them before anyone else,” says DatabaseUSA.com Founder, Vin Gupta.

For a special offer, contact Brad Roselle at 877-417-0101 or email brad.roselle (at) databaseusa (dot) com.

About Us: DatabaseUSA provides high-quality, full-service database and email marketing solutions for businesses and salespeople. With over 200 years of combined experience, the company is revolutionizing the way businesses find new prospects and grow their sales. The DatabaseUSA content is compatible with the following platforms: Oracle CRM, Salesforce CRM, Microsoft CRM, Nutshell CRM, Goldmine CRM, Sage ACT! CRM, Highrise CRM, Zoho CRM, NetSuite CRM, SAP CRM, Constant Contact, RightNow Technologies, Reponsys, and Verticle Response.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360390.htm