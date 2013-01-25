Morgan Stanley Teams with Windward to Sponsor Windward Code Wars

Global financial services firm announces sponsorship of the 2013 International Collegiate Programming Championship.

Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services firm, has signed on to sponsor the 2013 International Collegiate Programming Championship. The firm will be providing food and drink to all participants worldwide during the daylong student hackathon.

The sponsorship reflects Morgan Stanley's longstanding commitment to supporting academic and non-profit organizations that help young adults acquire business knowledge and professional skills. In this latest partnership, Morgan Stanley teams up with Windward, which created and manages the Windward Code Wars contest. Windward Code Wars pits student teams from the top schools against one other in an A.I. competition that rewards teamwork and original thinking.

The firm annually supports a wide range of groups including the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting, the Center for Work Life Policy, the Harvard Business School H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference, the National Society of Black Engineers, and the University of Chicago Women in Business Conference.

"Programmers are fueled by the love of coding and the thrill of problem solving, and to keep that drive going you need to fuel their bodies as well," said David Thielen, founder and CTO of Windward. "We're grateful that Morgan Stanley – with it's commitment to best-in-class coding – will be taking care of the students' corporeal needs so they can focus on developing innovative solutions."

Teams that participated in last year's contest included Boston University, Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell University, Harvey Mudd College, Georgia Tech, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Purdue University, Stanford, University of Illinois, University of Massachusetts, University of Toronto and University of Wisconsin.

For more information on the 2013 International Collegiate Programming Championship, please visit http://windward.net/community_codewars.php.

About Windward

Windward – a kickass reporting and document generation software company. For more info, visit http://www.windward.net/.

