Disney On Ice: Treasure Trove Tickets Hook Heavy Traffic on BuyAnySeat.com

Now that Captain Hook and crew are on tour again, tickets to Disney On Ice: Treasure Trove are triggering heavy search traffic for seats. According to Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com, Disney's highly popular ice skating extravaganza is performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week, with upcoming dates in Manchester, Baltimore and Washington D.C..

Disney on Ice: Treasure Trove opened in 2011 and continues to hook hearts of all ages, as evidenced by the latest surge in search traffic for seats.

Formerly known as Disney on Ice Presents: Disneyland Adventure, this ice skating extravaganza brings many of the favorite Disney stories to life, including: Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Mulan, the Lion King, Aladdin and The Incredibles.

The show is currently performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York through Sunday, January 27, 2013. It then performs in Manchester, New Hampshire from January 30th through February 3rd.

From there, multiple performances are scheduled in Baltimore, Maryland; Washington D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Winnipeg and Hamilton Canada; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Loveland and Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Las Vegas, Nevada; Long Beach, California; and Ontario, Canada for a final wrap on May 12, 2013.

“Online search traffic for Disney On Ice: Treasure Trove is extremely high,” said Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com. “Although many of the final performances at the Barclays Center are already sold out, we're proud to be able to offer families Disney On Ice tickets, with a worry-free guarantee to protect their purchase,” said Martinez.

“In fact, we have a great selection of cheap Disney on Ice: Treasure Trove tickets now available on our site,” said Martinez. “To access the tickets we now have available, customers can go to BuyAnySeat.com and search for Disney On Ice: Treasure Trove – then select their tickets,” said Martinez.

Known for its beloved musical numbers, outstanding choreography, familiar sets and costumes, and expert skating routines – the show features many of the Disney favorites. Classic characters and stories spring to life, magically transporting audiences from the wilds of Africa to the high seas of Never Land and beyond.

The ever-popular Disney princesses are all on ice as well, including: Snow White, Ariel, Tiana, Belle, Sleeping Beauty, Mulan, Jasmine and Rapunzel.

Disney On Ice productions began in 1981 under the name of Walt Disney's World on Ice. The name was changed to the current one in 1998. The Disney On Ice franchise features over eight productions and touring companies at any given time.

Typically, new shows debut and play in North America for two years and then head on to Japan for the third year, and Australia, England, and other parts of the world for the fourth year. Beyond that, popular shows normally return to the Americas for the fifth year, then travel around the globe and back in succeeding years. (Source: Wikipedia.com)

To see dates and times for upcoming performances and shop for cheap Disney On Ice: Treasure Trove tickets, visit BuyAnySeat.com.

