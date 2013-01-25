Heritage Woods of Gurnee Assisted Living Recognized for Meeting Green Building Standards

Heritage Woods of Gurnee, a BMA affordable assisted living community in Lake County, Illinois, has been awarded a Green Building Certificate by the National Association of Home Builder's Research Center. In awarding the certificate, the NAHB Research Center recognized Heritage Woods for meeting Green Building Standards for multifamily housing.

The community, which is located at 3775 Grand Ave. in Gurnee, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid, who need some help to maintain their independence.

“We applaud your commitment to environmentally-responsible home building and to the core principles of the national certification program,” said Robert L. Hill, P.E., Director of the NAHB Research Center in his letter congratulating Heritage Woods on this achievement.

In awarding the certificate, the NAHB Research Center certified that Heritage Woods meets the stringent National Green Building Standards for multifamily buildings.

Heritage Woods of Gurnee was developed by Barron Development, LLC, of Chicago, Illinois, and designed by Worn Jerabek Architects, P.C., of Chicago. Horve Builders of Forysth, Illinois, served as the General Contractor.

“One of the key design strategies involved placing the building on the property so that we could take advantage of the morning sun and preserve an existing wooded wetland and the hundreds of trees that were on the site,” says Mike Jerabek of Worn Jerabek Architects. “The wetland serves as a backdrop for an outdoor recreation area that includes a patio, gazebo and walking paths.”

In addition, says Jerabek, “rain gardens and bioswales were created as visual amenities for residents while fulfilling functional roles in stormwater management and infiltration and dozens of new trees were planted. The combination of Northern Illinois native trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants that were incorporated into the landscaping are ideal for the environment and they will provide color and interest throughout the seasons and a habitat for wildlife.”

The natural landscaping also is designed to conserve water by reducing the need for lawn irrigation.

Green design features also included Energy Star rated appliances, high efficiency heating and cooling systems, energy efficient fluorescent lighting, use of sustainable materials and resources, and use of water-conserving faucets, showerheads and toilets. In addition, the building was insulated and sealed beyond energy code requirements.

The three-story Heritage Woods of Gurnee affordable assisted living community features 105 private studio and one-bedroom apartments for adults 65 and older of all incomes, including those on Medicaid.

Residents also benefit from the availability of a variety of community areas, including activity and fitness rooms, designed to keep residents healthy, active and engaged.

The Heritage Woods of Gurnee affordable assisted living community opened for occupancy in November 2012. The community is fully certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is managed by BMA Management, Ltd., of Bradley, Illinois.

"Heritage Woods provides older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," says Tammy Temaner-Rosas, Director of Marketing.

The community combines residential apartment-home living with the available of personal assistance, help with medications and support services.

Each of the apartments at Heritage Woods of Gurnee features a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, and an emergency alert system

Certified nursing assistants are on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meals, housekeeping and laundry are among the included services.

"Residents also benefit from all of the opportunities that are available to socialize with friends and neighbors and participate in social activities and programs no matter the weather," says Rosas.

Based in Bradley, Illinois, BMA Management operates 36 senior living communities, housing more than 3,300 homes and apartments.

"Our focus is on providing older adults with the love, compassion and dignity that they deserve in addition to the help and assistance that they need," says Rod Burkett, President and CEO of BMA.

Communities managed by BMA include Churchview Supportive Living on Chicago's southwest side; and the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living communities in Batavia, Bolingbrook, Chicago, DeKalb, McHenry, Plainfield and Yorkville, Illinois.

BMA also manages the Heritage Woods assisted living community in Huntley, Illinois, and the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living and memory care community in South Elgin, Illinois.

For more information on BMA Management, Ltd. and the managed senior communities, please visit http://www.bma-mgmt.com

