The Department of General Services Continues to Create Savings through Beneficial Conservation-Based Energy Contracts

New contracts across the energy spectrum will total $9 million of savings in the next year.

The District of Columbia Department of General Services (web: dgs.dc.gov) expects to save over $9 million in total energy costs over the next year, including today's pending approval of a new electricity contract. The total savings consist of an anticipated $1.3 million from a new natural gas contract approved in December and the new electricity supply for the District in 2013, which is anticipated to be $7.8 million below last year's total.

"We are thrilled with the savings achieved in these new contracts," said DGS Director Brian Hanlon. "Our goal is to create a ‘virtual cycle' to further reduce the District's energy costs by investing these incremental savings into energy conservation and efficiency measures."

The District spent roughly $54 million in electricity in calendar year 2012, whereas the new one-year electricity contract which runs through January 2014 and has vastly improved rates, is expected to result in just $46.2 million in total electricity spend. Natural gas costs for government facilities totaled $10.3 million in 2012, whereas the total for 2013 is anticipated to be $9 million.

"Our efforts in the energy space range from de-carbonizing our energy supply to a landmark initiative to reduce consumption," said Sam Brooks, DGS's Associate Director for Energy & Sustainability. "But a core mission is, literally, to keep the lights on; and we're extremely pleased to realize such significant savings with our core supply contracts."

The formation of the Department of General Services, which consolidated several agencies at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2012, created an improved focus on energy management. This included internal staffing realignment, the development of an improved and dynamic energy supply strategy and more sophisticated procurement procedures. These new changes have also led to other recent savings: In the past three months, as a result of a rigorous focus on billing verification, the Agency recouped roughly $5 million through utility settlements.

DGS manages the energy supply for nearly all DC Government facilities, including schools, municipal office buildings, recreation centers, fire stations and police stations. In total, the Agency manages more than 600 accounts for electricity and natural gas.

