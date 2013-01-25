Appsbar Recognizes STARMartialArts as the appsbar.com App of the Day

A mobile app newly launched in appcatch.com's Health and Fitness category touts Martial Arts as a way to stay fit regardless of age or ability.

An Elkhart, IN martial arts studio has developed a mobile application with the idea of helping people stay fit and trim through the study of the martial arts. The martial arts promote coordination, strength, flexibility and overall good health. The study of these ancient self-defense forms also promotes life skills such as respect, discipline, and self-control.

STAR Martial Arts has developed a truly dynamic mobile app using the DIY app builder at appsbar.com. The app also has comprehensive bios of the instructors at the studio, an integrated Google calendar module, and coupons for discounts on lessons.

The app is optimized for both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

To create an app of your own with the free and easy-to-use app maker, go to appsbar.com. To view download other interesting new apps for free, visit appcatch.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359727.htm