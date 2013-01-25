MDWebPro, a Division of Digital Solutions, Inc. Releases "How to Write Blog Content that will rank in Search Engines: January 22, 2013"

Marc Ohmann, President, CEO and Founder of Digital Solutions, Inc. states “So what does a Key-Word-Difficulty KWD have to do with writing blog content that ranks?”

Marc released “How to Write Blog Content that will rank in Search Engines” and continues with “Today we released a long awaited update including Key-Word-Difficulty (KWD) scores to each of the phrases we track for our clients. You can only imagine our excitement to have 1,000's of search phrases with new KWD to sift through.” This article goes into how KWD is calculated and why it's important, along with how to find gems while doing keyword research. Gems are a term used to define phrases targeted to your products or services with decent volume, but low competition.

Sites that consistently publish content consistently outrank sites that don't. How to calculate KWD is explained in detail and the article explains how to find gems while doing keyword research. Gems are a term used to define phrases that are targeted to your products or services with decent volume, but low competition.

The article then goes on to explain how a blog having data on what to publish and systems to track results will outperform a blog that simply publishes only what comes to mind at the moment. Marc closes with “And that is why we are excited to launch KWD data.”

Digital Solutions, Inc. out of Minneapolis hosts the MDWebpro Blog and suite of applications helping doctors across the United States and abroad to better utilize and measure inbound marketing. To learn more about MDWebPro or Digital Solutions, Inc. visit MDWebPro.com or call 800-941-0378.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhealthcare/marketing/prweb10359492.htm