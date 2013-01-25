Maui Wowi Hawaiian Swings into the Illinois Dance Competitions at U.S. Cellular Coliseum

Maui Wowi, http://www.mauiwowifranchise.com, will serve fresh fruit smoothies at the inaugural Illinois High School Association Dance Competition being held at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington this Friday and Saturday, January 25 & 26, 2013.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian will be at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Illinois this weekend, hydrating the thirsty teens performing in the first ever Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Dance Competition. Maui Wowi Franchisee, Bryon Griffin, plans to serve his healthy, all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies from his mobile event cart located inside the coliseum during the preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday.

“The IHSA is an amazing organization that brings together high school students from all over the state for events like competitive cheerleading, wrestling, and now for dance,” said Griffin. “Our Maui Wowi smoothies are great boosts before and after competitions to help the athletes perform at their best and give it their all.”

This is the inaugural year of the dance competitions, which will feature 91 coed teams consisting of Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A. Each team will be judged on technique, choreography, synchronization, musicality, formations, transitions and overall effect, according to the organization's website.

Griffin says he's prepared for a busy weekend and has loaded up on ripe bananas and cases of fresh fruit purée that will be combined with ice and blended to perfection, making a signature Maui Wowi smoothie topped with an umbrella. Griffin will also be serving smoothies the following weekend at the coliseum during the IHSA Cheerleading Competitions.

When he's not booked up with events or catering gigs, Griffin is hands on, managing his fixed retail Maui Wowi store. Simultaneously operating multiple business models, Griffin is building the brand throughout Illinois. The store, located on N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria, features a convenient drive-thru for on the go commuters, as well as an inviting atmosphere where customers can host meetings or just relax. For more information about Maui Wowi in Peoria, visit http://www.facebook.com/MauiWowiCentralIllinois or call (309) 222-8293.

About Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies:

Since 1982, Maui Wowi Hawaiian has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, 30 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations Maui Wowi Hawaiian offers premium, all-natural, gluten-free, fresh-fruit smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. With over 600 operating units in eight countries, Maui Wowi Hawaiian has truly gone “Global” by adding an online store, shop.mauiwowi.com. Now customers from anywhere in the world can experience the prized-gourmet Hawaiian coffees and taste the ‘Aloha Spirit' with a ‘Click-of-a button!' To learn more information about Maui Wowi Hawaiian's, products, locations, or flexible, low cost franchising opportunities, visit http://www.mauiwowifranchise.com.

