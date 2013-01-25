Final Cut Pro X BPM Effect ProDub Released by Pixel Film Studios Today

Editors can create organized chaos with ProDub™ from Pixel Film Studios™. Users can easily add screen separations, flashes, and prismatic effects to their footage to create energetic looks that will compliment their favorite electronic dance music.

Pixel Film Studios, producer of editing tools and visual effects for Final Cut Pro X, released ProDub™, a separation and BPM effects plugin for Apple FCPX today.

Based on recent popular music videos and commercials, ProDub™ was designed to help editors create chaotic effects that will perfectly match the energy of their favorite electronic or dubstep music. ProDub™ contains 77 unique effects including mirror, flash, and strobe lighting effects only for Final Cut Pro X.

"ProDub is a really fun plugin for adding energy and excitement to your footage in Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin, CEO of Pixel Film Studios, "Dubstep and electronic dance music are really popular in commercial broadcasting at the moment, so we felt like it was the perfect time to release this FCPX plugin"

With ProDub™ from Pixel Film Studios™, users can create awesome prismatic effects in Final Cut Pro X by moving shards and mirrors across the surface of their footage. This is a great effect to use on high energy clips such as extreme sports or dance videos. Editors can also try stacking multiple plugins on top of each other to create an endless amount of looks.

ProDub™ includes effects that will help users edit to the beat. They no longer have to cut their footage by hand. All editors have to do is simply drag-and-drop one of the plugins on to their clip and adjust the simple BPM slider to easily synchronize the beat with a flash or movement in the effect.

ProDub™ was professionally designed to work inside Final Cut Pro X. Users can simply browse the plugins from the library, select the effect they like, and use the FCPX Inspector to control the look.

