The Made In America Store is Stocked With Snacks and Goodies For Super Bowl XLVII

The all American made products shop, the Made In America Store, is stocking their shelves and distribution center to prepare for one of America's biggest sporting events, the Super Bowl.

What better way to celebrate one of the United States' biggest sporting events, the Super Bowl, than by buying all American made snacks? The Made In America Store is gearing up for Super Bowl XLVII by stocking up on chips, dips and more.

The Made In America Store carries 100% U.S. made products from over 350 vendors, delivering more than 3,500 products.

Deep River Snacks bring a healthy (all natural ingredients that are also Cholesterol & Gluten-Free), eco-friendly snack that comes in multiple different flavors. Flavors include Zesty Jalapeno, Sweet Maui Onion, Nacho Kick Tortilla, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Cheddar Horseradish, Sharp White Cheddar Popcorn, Guacamole Tortilla, Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, Lightly Salted Potato, Original Salted, Rosemary & Olive Oil, Spicy Dill Pickle and Mesquite BBQ Chips.

Along with chips, the Made In America Store also carries Andy Capp Cheddar and Hot Fries. Sanarak, a local popcorn company, brings over 10 different flavors of popcorns in easy to pour bags. Sanarak brings Barbecue, Salt & Vinegar, Pizza, Cajun, Bacon Cheddar, Garlic Parmesan, Sour Cream & Chives, Hot Jalapeno, Honey Mustard, Creamy Dill, Ranch, Cinnamon Bun Caramel, Caramel Corn, Crazy Corn, Maple and, Red, White & Blue!

To add to the Deep River Snacks Tortilla Chips, Burning Asphalt brings some Salsas. The all American made Hot Sauce Company, Burning Asphalt, brings salsas in Mild, Medium, and Hot.

A staple for any snack gathering is cheese and pepperoni which is why the Made In America Store carries Kutter's Cheeses and Battistoni Pepperoni. Kutter's offers Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Hot Wasabi Cheese, Steakhouse Onion and some of Yancy Fancy's selection including Garlic, Horseradish Cheddar and Jalapeno Peppadew.

Rada Cutlery is an American made vendor that has teamed up with the Made In America Store to bring high quality knives and kitchenware and recently, dips and quick mixes. Rada now offers a wide variety of dips for any party atmosphere. Kinds of dips include Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bacon Cheddar, Back Bean Chili, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chili Con Queso, Chipotle, Coconut Sweet Dip, Cucumber Onion Dill, Key Lime Sweet Dip, Salsa Dip, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Tomato Garlic & Basil Dip, Vanilla Latte Dip and White Chocolate Raspberry Dip

Rada Dips, Battistoni Pepperoni and chips from Deep River Snacks can all be found at the Made In America Store.

Consumers looking for more protein in their snacks can turn towards Cowboy Beef Jerky that comes in sticks and 3.25 ounce bags. Flavors of Cowboy Jerky include Black Pepper, Habanero Chipotle, Hickory, Honey, Jalapeno, Original, Sweet N Spicy, Sweet BBQ and Teriyaki.

Super Bowl XLVII is February 3rd, 2013.

The Made In America Store is the only brick and mortar store that sells 100% made in the United States products from over 350 vendors.

