New Kids On The Block Presale Tickets: Buy NKOTB Tickets Today at TicketProcess.com

TicketProcess.com is thrilled to announce that they will be offering presale tickets to The Package Tour starring New Kids On The Block at their popular and highly reputable online ticket exchange beginning today. The legendary boy band will be joined by 98 Degrees and Boyz II Men, making The Package Tour tickets one of the hottest items in all of 2013.

TicketProcess.com will be offering The Package Tour tickets for reasonable prices beginning today. The news was met with just as much excitement as NKOTB's announcement that they will be joining forces with 98 Degrees and Boyz II Men for a tour that begins in late May and will run until at least the middle of July. The demand for these tickets is going to be very high in the upcoming weeks, and by the time these tour dates roll around many of the opportunities will be long gone.

The tour will begin on the East Coast in Uncasville, Connecticut on May 29 and make stops in New York and Massachusetts in the following days. Like many massive North American tours in 2013, The Package Tour will touch down in Canada, so fans north of the border should make arrangements to attend early June shows in Ontario and Québec.

These three bands all have unfathomably large followings that they have built over the past decades, and the concept of all of these talented artists being in one arena on one night is literally something out of a dream. The West Coast will be visited in early July with stops at the Staples Center on the 5th of the month and the HP Pavilion in San Jose on July 7. The time to move on the opportunities TicketProcess.com is offering on New Kids On The Block tickets to this NKOTB tour is now.

