Baltimore Law Firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White Wins Prestigious Best Place to Work Award

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2013 by Baltimore Magazine's annual employees' choice awards. Baltimore Magazine compiles the annual award by relying solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily elect to provide feedback on their job, work environment and company through Baltimore Magazine's anonymous online company review survey.

“At STSW, the satisfaction and wellbeing of our employees is fundamental to the success of our law firm, because they are the ones who provide award-winning service to our clients every day,” said Steve Silverman, Managing Partner of the Firm. “We're proud that our employees continue to demonstrate their appreciation for our strong workplace environment and the values, diversity and culture that define us as a law firm.”

Baltimore Magazine's Best Places to Work Award symbolizes employees' support for how their employers operate, drive culture and foster success. Companies on the 2013 list tend to see high marks for career advancement opportunities, clear company vision and a sense of respect among colleagues.

Employees submitted reviews to Baltimore Magazine during the past year. Baltimore Magazine's company reviews asked employees to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work/life balance, senior management, as well as culture and values. The overall ranking for Baltimore Magazine's awards list was determined according to each company's overall rating, which is a cumulative average rating from employees who elected to participate in the company review survey.

The complete list of Baltimore Best Places to Work in 2013 is available http://www.baltimoremagazine.net.

About Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White

STSW is a national law firm of renowned, veteran trial and appellate attorneys handling all aspects of civil and criminal litigation in state and federal courts, administrative law, business law, regulatory compliance, and Internet and privacy law. We help our clients identify, avoid and resolve a broad range of local, state, federal and international legal issues. STSW is headquartered in Baltimore with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C. For more information please call our offices at 410.385.2225, someone is available to take your call 24 hours a day, or visit us on the web at http://www.mdattorney.com. All consultations are complimentary.

