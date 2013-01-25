Lettingweb Team Up with Greenstone Energy Solutions

Scottish portal join forces with electrical and heating contractor to benefit agents.

Letting agents in the central belt and surrounding areas are set to gain from a new partnership between Lettingweb Ltd and Greenstone Energy Solutions. The partnership brings exclusive offers and tailor-made discount packages to Lettingweb members from a major, respected heating and electrical company like Greenstone.

Greenstone Energy Solutions are an established, professional and reliable heating and electrical contractor who primarily work for property agents and landlords carrying out gas, electrical and fire safety checks, boiler breakdowns and boiler servicing. They also offer boiler installations and electrical rewires, and much more.

The new partnership means that Lettingweb members around Edinburgh, Glasgow and the central belt can get free offers worth up to £250, including:



5 Free Gas Safety checks*

Half price CO alarm installations*

Free CO Alarm Tests*

Members can find out more by logging into the members benefit section of Lettingweb. Exclusive and tailor made packages are also available, contact Greenstone directly on 0131 563 7636 to find out what they could do for you.

The partnership adds more benefits to the Lettingweb membership, on top of free legal service Lettinglegal, Zoopla Property Group enquiries and landlord leads.

Patrick Foot, Lettingweb's Product Manager, had this to say about the partnership:

‘Lettingweb's aim is to help agents to improve letting in Scotland, and teaming up with companies who believe in that vision is important. With that in mind, this partnership is a great step forward for our central agents – helping them by introducing a company that we know they can trust, and adding some freebies as well.'

For more information email sales(at)lettingweb(dot)com or call 0845 855 8555.

*Subject to Terms and Conditions, see Lettingweb back office for more info.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357963.htm