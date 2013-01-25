Category Five Technologies, INC. Proves Small Businesses Can Achieve Success Even During Hard Economic Times.

Category Five Technologies, INC. expands past hand dryers to over 2500 restroom products, commercial drinking fountains, industrial floor machines and more.

Category Five Technologies, INC. literally started selling hand dryers out of a basement back in 2006. In just a few short years, through hard economic times, the company has gone from start-up to a very successful business operating out of two warehouses handling over 5 million dollars in sales per year. Due to hard work and determination, a successful business has been born.

The company started with ProDryers.com offering hand dryers alone. The blend of skillsets between the company co-founders covered everything from web development, marketing, accounting, and customer service. With that specific blend, the company has accelrated to operating out of two warehouses and employing a total of 12 employees. Today, Category Five Technologies, INC. owns and operates several websites among three major websites: ProDryers.com, ProDrinkingFountains.com, and ProFloorMachines.com.

Category Five Technologies, INC. has designed a common shopping navigation mechanism with tabs at the top of each site allowing the customer to move between shopping experiences seamlessly. The company has really focused on hitting these three markets as three specialized shopping experiences. By only offering top brand manufacturers and the highest level of customer service, Category Five is growing at an astonishing rate.

ProDryers offers hand dryers and over 2500 restroom products from major brands such as the Excel Dryer Xlerator hand dryer, the Dyson Airblade, the American Dryer Extreme Air, World Dryer, ASI, Bobrick, Bradley, Palmer Fixture and much more. By stocking heavy volumes, ProDryers is able to offer unbeatable prices with free shipping to almost anywhere in the United States.

ProDrinkingFountains specializes in drinking fountains and water coolers from major brands such as Oasis, Sunroc, Haws, Global Water and more to come. ProDrinkingFountains supplies schools, parks, government facilities and more with indoor and outdoor drinking fountains. With the recent addition of Haws, ProDrinkingFountains covers every possible solution to any facility looking for drinking fountains or water coolers.

ProFloorMachines specializes in commercial floor machines from major manufacturers such as Sandia, Mercury, Betco, and Clarke. Although Category Five Technologies, INC. is still in the process of product growth with ProFloorMachines, the website is fully functional and ready for sales on hot items such as Sandia carpet extractors and Mercury floor scrubbers. Shoppers can currently find outstanding deals on all floor machines such as auto scrubbers, burnishers, sanders, buffers, scrubbing machines, carpet extractors, power washers, and more.

Category Five Technologies, INC. is a technologies company that specializes in eCommerce niche markets offering great prices and free shipping on hard to find products. By focussing on low prices, free shipping, and out of this world customer service, Category Five Technologies provides huge savings to thousands of customers looking for hard to find hand dryers, restroom products, drinking fountains, floor machines and more.

For more information about Category Five Technologies, INC. or any of its online shopping experiences, contact Anthony DiCicco, CEO at 888-50-DRYER.

