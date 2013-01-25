Team Mittiga donates a week's stay in their Luxury Kitty Dunes Rental home in hopes to raise money for the 2013 Police Unity Tour

As the 16th year of the Police Unity Tour approaches, Team Mittiga, headed by Officer M.D. Mittiga of the Fairfax County Police Department and his parents Mr. and Mrs. Dave Mittiga, are offering a week's stay in their luxury Kitty Dunes Rental home located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This adds to the already growing list of items to be auctioned off during the Gala held at the Westfields Marriot in Chantilly, Va on March 2nd, 2013.

In May of 1997, the Police Unity Tour was organized by Officer Patrick P. Montuore, of the Florham Park, NJ Police Department, with a focus on bringing awareness to the Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty, and to honor their sacrifices.

2013 will mark the 16th year that Police Officers from all over the country will ride during Police Week, to raise money for the surviving family members and for the upkeep of the Police Memorial located in Washington DC. Each officer riding will personally represent a fallen officer and will take their stories across the country as they pass from town to town. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) 127 Officers died in the line of duty in 2012 which is a decrease of 23% from the following reporting period. The NLEOMF stated that this significant drop in law enforcement fatalities follows a two year period when the number had seen an alarming increase.

This year Officer Mike Mittiga from the Fairfax County Police Department in Alexandria, VA, will be riding in honor of Trooper Andrew D. Fox from the Virginia State Police. Trooper Fox was struck by an SUV while directing traffic at the Kings Dominion theme park and the State Fair. Trooper Fox's end of watch was the night of October 5th, 2012.

Officer Mittiga is a representative from Chapter 4 of the Police Unity Tour, which was organized in June of 2010. Chapter 4 is one of eight chapters nationwide. Each Chapter will face different challenges during their ride and although the terrain and complexity of the ride may vary, the message they carry is the same. The clubs motto “We Ride for Those Who Died” is a message that holds much weight in the Law enforcement community and offers a translation of their effort to the general public.

Chapter 4's journey this year will begin in Virginia's capitol city of Richmond, through the hills of Charlottesville, passing through the town of Warrenton, and ending in Washington DC.

Sponsors from all over the nation are donating the funds needed to support this great cause. As stated in an interview by Officer Mittiga, “We appreciate the donations and the outpouring of support that this cause has received, and are fortunate to have the opportunity to share the message of our brothers and sisters that have died in the line of duty while serving our communities” Officer Mittiga went on to state what is most important to him is that the message and story would always continue on. That their memory is not forgotten and their sacrifice be honored.

A silent and live auction will be held during a formal gala on March 2nd, 2013 at the Westfield's Marriott, in Chantilly, VA. Team Mittiga will be donating a week's vacation in their luxury Kitty Dunes Vacation home on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. “Ballo Del Vento” which the home has been named, is located in Corolla, North Carolina, and will offer the winning bidder luxury accommodations and access to the beaches of the Outer Banks.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357715.htm