Power4Patriots Responds to Georgia Home Robbery by Recommending 12 Places to Hide Valuables

A family residing in Cumming, Ga., recently returned home to find that its house had been ransacked by vandals, who stole various items including a gaming console. In response, Power4Patriots offers 12 places to hide valuables in a home.

Break-ins at houses and apartments, such as the one that occurred earlier this month in Cumming, Ga., happen all too frequently.

Power4Patriots is best known for teaching people how to build their own environmentally-friendly sources of energy such as solar panels and wind turbines so that they can slash their power bills and be safe when power outages occur. But the company is also very interested in helping keep peoples' possessions safe within their homes.

The company understands that despite precautions against it, a home break-in can occur and recommends that valuables be hidden in places that will take thieves a long time to find. The key to hiding cash, important documents, weapons or jewelry is to place it where a thief won't look, including inside containers that they won't bother investigating. Here are Power4Patriots' 12 places to hide valuables in a home:



Inside a can of soup. Open the can from the bottom, drain it and rinse it out, put the valuables in the can, replace the can bottom and place the can on the bottom of a stack of cans in the pantry.

In the freezer. Place cash in a zip-top bag surrounded by two pieces of Styrofoam (such as what steaks are packaged in), wrap it in aluminum foil and put it in the freezer.

In a plant. Put cash or other items in a zip-top bag and bury it in the soil of a fake plant.

In a photo frame. Place an important document or other item between a photo and the cardboard backing of a picture frame.

Under a heavy object. Thieves will probably not try to move a heavy entertainment center to see what's under it.

In a book. Hollow out the inside of a book that will never be read, place jewelry or other items in it and put the book in a bookshelf.

Inside a toy. Choose a toy your kids never play with anymore, place cash or other items inside it, and put it in the back of the kids' closet.

In a safe. Thieves will check this out, but if it's bolted down, they probably won't be able to move it.

In the backyard. Some weapons or other items could be placed inside PVC pipes and buried in the backyard.

In the laundry room. Hide valuables inside a laundry detergent box that you know not to use.

In an ironing board. Rolled up cash or other small items can fit inside the hollow legs of an ironing board.

In the toilet. Place items inside a waterproof bottle and put it in the toilet tank.