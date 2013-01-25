The PFA profile for Lucas Leiva has been updated for 2012-13 season, say Digital Sports Group

Digital Sports Group today announced that The PFA profile for the professional footballer Lucas Leiva has been been updated. The PFA player profiles provide a unique and unrivaled insight into a professional footballer's career with full career stats, news biographies and features.

A central midfield player who signed for Liverpool in July 2007.

Lucas is very much a box-to-box player who works extremely hard for the team and shows a high rate of successfully completed tackles. He was gradually eased into the first team at Anfield, but over the last few seasons he has been a regular in the side, earning widespread praise for the way he has improved his game.

He was in excellent form for the Reds in 2010-11, when he was chosen as the club's Player of the Year and continued to feature in the team in the opening months of 2011-12 before suffering a knee injury in the Carling Cup quarter final against Chelsea, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Lucas began his career in Brazil with Gremio where he played in the team defeated by Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores in June 2007 prior to his move to Anfield. He was a member of the Brazil team that won the South American U20 Championships in 2007 and gained a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics.

He won his first full cap for Brazil in October 2006 and has added a number of further appearances since then.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say, “Lucas Leiva is a fantastic player and we have been working hard to provide the most fantastic resource that is both enjoyable to use and useful. Working with the PFA provides unique biographical information and insights that can be found nowhere else online. We are proud of our partnership with the Professional Footballers Association and the unrivaled access this provides us to the players.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

